Many of the victim impact statements during the sentencing spoke about ‘odd’ or ‘foul smells’ at the premises. Picture: Humberside Police

By Alex Taylor-Brown

As a funeral director is sentenced for preventing the burial of 30 bodies, images of his ‘horror movie like’ premises have been revealed.

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The photographs show a chaotic scene; half built home-made coffins, racing bikes stored next to trollies used for bodies, personal items strewn across the floor and bags of human ashes. Robert Bush, who’s 48, has admitted 30 counts of prevention of a lawful burial, 35 counts of fraud by false representation and fraudulent trading, as well as theft from charities. The remains of a stillborn baby were also found in a paper bag on the floor. Images released by Humberside Police show in detail what was described during Bush’s sentence as "dirty and unkempt". There were even some cars stored at the back of the premises and motorbike leathers hanging up next to a wheelchair. Many of the victim impact statements during the sentencing spoke about "odd" or "foul smells" at the premises at Legacy Independent Funeral Directors, and one photograph shows an air freshener in the workshop. Read More: Disgraced funeral director who hoarded bodies and pocketed charity donations 'sorry', lawyers tell judge Read More: 'My baby was found in a paper bag on the floor': Four heartbroken mothers given wrong ashes face funeral director in court

Police revealed how remains were handled inside the premises. Picture: Humberside Police

Funerals were held for many of the deceased and ashes given to their families, only for their bodies to be found at the site in March 2024. Picture: Humberside Police

Funerals were held for many of the deceased and ashes given to their families, only for their bodies to be found at the site in March 2024. The ashes received by families, were not those of their loved ones. During sentencing, the court heard from a report by Dr Richard Lloyd, a forensic scientist and former funeral director who explained how how bodies were found in various states of decomposition, with at least 17 beginning to show a state of "putrefaction" in the mortuary. On inspection, it was determined "bodies had been simply abandoned for nature to take its course". Personal items were found scattered in the premises, including clothes meant to dress the deceased, family photographs and a teddy "in a pool of bodily fluids". When he was arrested off a plane at Heathrow airport, Bush was heard on police body worn footage saying "I’ve f***ed it all up. Everything. My whole world. It’s all on my shoulders, I’m solely responsible".

The ashes received by families, were not those of their loved ones. Picture: Humberside Police

Images released by Humberside Police show in detail what was described during Bush’s sentence as ‘dirty and unkempt'. Picture: Humberside Police

In his police interviews, Bush told officers he had made “poor choices” referencing "financial difficulties". On why the bodies hadn’t been cremated, Bush told police: "With the debts I’d accrued, it presented an opportunity that I didn’t have to do it immediately and if I held on to them I could back fill and catch up, but I didn’t catch up". One of the bodies recovered from the site, Norman Bridger, who’d died aged 97, had been lying in the storage facility for almost a year still wearing the clothes he’d died in. Bush explained to police: "I didn’t have the right paperwork, otherwise I would’ve quite readily got him sorted.

Funeral director Robert Bush (centre) arrives at Hull Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

"I should’ve contacted bereavement services and told them what happened. But then I suppose that would’ve revealed everything." Speaking to LBC, Norman’s granddaughter Natalie Smith said: "It’s been difficult to deal with. My mum was going through personal difficulties at the time. Since this happened, we’ve had other bereavements in the family which this has impacted. You have instant distrust." Joyce Moulton’s body was recovered from the site 6 months after her death. Her family tried contacting Bush on several occasions to collect her ashes, but those calls went unanswered.

The floor inside the funeral directors. Picture: Humberside Police