Hundreds gather for funeral of father-of-three, 66, killed in Manchester synagogue terror attack
Mourners described Melvin Cravitz as man who loved his community and his family
Hundreds of mourners have attended the funeral of one of the men killed in the Manchester synagogue terror attack.
Melvin Cravitz, 66, was one of two men who died after terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie drove into a group of people before stabbing a man outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester, on Thursday.
Family members, worshippers from the synagogue, and members of the wider Jewish community gathered in Pendlebury, Salford, on Sunday to pay their respects to the father-of-three.
Mourners stood in the pouring rain as a eulogy was played out from loudspeakers outside the prayer hall.
Speaking following the service, Rob Kantor, vice president at the synagogue, described Mr Cravitz as a “loving, charismatic, humorous man” who “always meant well and loved his community and loved his family'.
He added: "At this time, we can only come together through goodness and hope and bringing people together.
"I know Melvin - that would be something he lived by and an adage he would want carried on after his sad demise."
Marc Levy, chief executive of the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester, paid tribute to Mr Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, who also died in the attack.
Speaking at an event in Manchester, Mr Levy said: “I would like to pay tribute to Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz, whose funeral is taking place this moment whilst we are here today.”
Paying tribute, Mr Cravitz's family said he would "do anything to help anyone".
"He was so kind, caring and always wanted to chat and get to know people.
"He was devoted to his wife, family and loved his food," they said.
“Hero” Rabbi Daniel Walker reportedly led Sunday's funeral service.
He also was also leading prayers at the Crumpsall synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest Jewish day, when Thursday's attack unfolded.
Rabbi Walker has been praised as a "hero" as he remained calm while leading the congregation to safety amid the chaos.
In a statement, the rabbi, the executive and the trustees of Heaton Park Synagogue, said: “It is hard to find the words to convey the depth of our community’s grief, as we try to process yesterday’s act of unimaginable violence.
“This desecration of our synagogue, on Yom Kippur of all days, is an episode that has changed us all forever.
“Two of our beloved members were murdered in cold blood, and others remain in hospital with serious injuries.
“The loss we feel is beyond words. These were not simply members of our synagogue – they were our friends, our family – and their absence leaves a void that can never be filled.”
Adrian Daulby, 53, was also killed in Thursday’s attack while helping prevent the attacker from entering the premises.
Three men are still in hospital after the car and knife attack.
Al-Shamie, 35, was shot and killed by armed police during the rampage.
Six people were later arrested on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism, with two, an 18-year-old woman and a 43-year-old - since being released without charge. Four remain in custody.
It comes after Laurence Taylor, the head of counter terror policing in the UK, said police were "seeking warrants of further detention" for all six of them on Friday.
A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) statement said the investigation was “continuing at pace” with “significant resources” mobilised to “establish the full picture into what has happened”.
The police watchdog, which is investigating the incident, said it was examining the use of lethal force by GMP firearms officers.
The investigation will include “whether police may have caused or contributed to the death” of Mr Daulby.