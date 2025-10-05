Mourners described Melvin Cravitz as man who loved his community and his family

Melvin Cravitz, 66, was one of two men who died in the Manchester synagogue terror attack. Picture: PA/Family handout

By Jacob Paul

Hundreds of mourners have attended the funeral of one of the men killed in the Manchester synagogue terror attack.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Melvin Cravitz, 66, was one of two men who died after terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie drove into a group of people before stabbing a man outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester, on Thursday. Family members, worshippers from the synagogue, and members of the wider Jewish community gathered in Pendlebury, Salford, on Sunday to pay their respects to the father-of-three. Mourners stood in the pouring rain as a eulogy was played out from loudspeakers outside the prayer hall. Speaking following the service, Rob Kantor, vice president at the synagogue, described Mr Cravitz as a “loving, charismatic, humorous man” who “always meant well and loved his community and loved his family'. He added: "At this time, we can only come together through goodness and hope and bringing people together. Read more: Manchester synagogue terrorist 'made ex watch ISIS videos' Read more: Two people arrested in connection with Manchester terror attack released without charge

Members of the public react as they gather near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue. Picture: Getty

"I know Melvin - that would be something he lived by and an adage he would want carried on after his sad demise." Marc Levy, chief executive of the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester, paid tribute to Mr Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, who also died in the attack. Speaking at an event in Manchester, Mr Levy said: “I would like to pay tribute to Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz, whose funeral is taking place this moment whilst we are here today.” Paying tribute, Mr Cravitz's family said he would "do anything to help anyone". "He was so kind, caring and always wanted to chat and get to know people. "He was devoted to his wife, family and loved his food," they said. “Hero” Rabbi Daniel Walker reportedly led Sunday's funeral service.

A policeman guards the outside of Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue as police prepare to lift the secure cordon on October 05, 2025. Picture: Getty