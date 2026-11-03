The two-time Olympian Mageean, tied the knot with her longtime partner just weeks before her death on Sunday.

Her funeral service will take place in her hometown of Portaferry in St Patrick’s Church at 2.00pm on Tuesday. Picture: Brendan Moran/Getty

By Georgia Bell

The funeral is to be held for Irish Olympian Ciara Mageean who died at the age of 34 after suffering from cancer.

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Gold medalist Ciara Mageean of Team Ireland celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women’s 1500mon day four of the 26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024 at Stadio Olimpico on June 10, 2024. Picture: Mattia Ozbot/Getty

In a post on social media, her family said she was surrounded by her loved ones. They said: “A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed.” Mageean was one of the most high-profile athletes in Ireland, specialising in the middle distance running 1,500m event. Praise for Mageean’s sporting achievements as well as sadness at her untimely passing has come from across the island of Ireland, including from Irish President Catherine Connolly. Fellow athletes including Republic of Ireland football captain Katie McCabe and fellow Olympians Keely Hodgkinson and Dina Asher-Smith have also paid tribute to Mageean.

Olympian Ciara Mageean at half-time of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Getty

She represented Ireland at both the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as well as holding a slew of Irish records. She went on to become the first individual Irish European champion since Sonia O’Sullivan when she struck gold at the 2024 championships in Rome. Mageean was unable to compete at the 2024 Olympics due to an Achilles injury. The following year, Mageean announced she had been diagnosed with cancer. There were shockwaves across Ireland and the sporting community when Mageean revealed her diagnosis of stage 4 cancer of the bowel with a likely terminal prognosis.

Ciara Mageean (Ireland, Silver Medal). 1500m. European Championships Munich 2022. Picture: Mariano Garcia/Alamy

She went on to marry her partner Thomas Moran in October, just weeks before her death. Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was deeply saddened by her untimely passing. “My heartfelt sympathies go to her husband Thomas, all her family and friends,” he said in a statement on the social media network X. Tánaiste Simon Harris described the news as heartbreaking. He said on X: “She was a European champion, two-time Olympian, a proud Irish athlete and an extraordinary person.” Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said Mageean demonstrated “extraordinary talent, determination and dedication”.

Deeply saddened at the untimely passing of Ciara Mageean.



My heartfelt sympathies go to her husband Thomas, all her family and friends.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. pic.twitter.com/u43ERVrIMv — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 1, 2026