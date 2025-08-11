Palestinians carry the bodies of journalists, including Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qreiqeh, who were killed in an Israeli airstrike, during their funeral outside Gaza City's Shifa hospital complex. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The funerals for five Al Jazeera journalists who were killed in an Israeli strike have taken place in Gaza City.

Arabic Correspondent Anas Al-Sharif, 28, was one of the five staff killed on Sunday evening outside the main gate of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital. Al-Sharif was killed alongside four other colleagues - correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa - in the attack on their tent, according to Al-Jazeera. The IDF has claimed Al-Sharif was a Hamas terrorist who posed as a journalist - a claim which Al Jazeera has strongly denied. It comes as the United Nations (UN) secretary-general condemned the killings amid calls for the killings to be investigated. Antonio Guterres said an impartial investigation into the killings must take place, according to a UN spokesperson.

Palestinians mourn over the bodies of journalists, including Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qreiqeh, who were killed in an Israeli airstrike, during their funeral outside Gaza City's Shifa hospital complex, Monday. Picture: Alamy

Al-Sharif, 28, was killed by Israel in Gaza City on Sunday evening. Picture: Al Jazeera

The UN added that "at least" 242 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the war began. The UN's human rights office labelled the killings a "grave breach of international humanitarian law". In a post to social media, the IDF admitted targeting Al-Sharif. The post said: “Al-Sharif was the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and advanced rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops. “Intelligence and documents from Gaza, including rosters, terrorist training lists and salary records, prove he was a Hamas operative integrated into Al Jazeera. “A press badge isn’t a shield for terrorism.”

Anas Al-Sharif, 28, was a correspondent . Picture: Social media

🎯STRUCK: Hamas terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as an Al Jazeera journalist



Al-Sharif was the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and advanced rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Intelligence and documents from Gaza, including rosters, terrorist training lists and… pic.twitter.com/ypFaEYDHse — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 10, 2025

Shortly before his death, Al-Sharif posted to X of heavy bombing in the eastern and southern parts of Gaza City. In his last video, loud booms can be heard as the night sky is lit in a flash of orange light. Read more: Netanyahu defends plan to expand military operation in Gaza as he rejects reports of starvation Read more: Eleven more die from malnutrition in Gaza, Hamas-run health ministry claims

قصف لا يتوقف…

منذ ساعتين والعدوان الإسرائيلي يشتد على مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/yW8PesTkFT — أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) August 10, 2025

Al Jazeera has strongly denied the allegations that Al-Sharif was involved with Hamas. In a statement last month, Al Jazeera said it “strongly condemns and denounces these relentless efforts, which have consistently incited against its staff since the beginning of its coverage of the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza”. “The Network considers this incitement a dangerous attempt to justify the targeting of its journalists in the field.” Israel has routinely accused Palestinian journalists in Gaza of being members of Hamas as part of what rights groups say is an effort to discredit their reporting. The IDF has killed more than 200 reporters and media workers since the conflict started, including several Al Jazeera journalists and their relatives.