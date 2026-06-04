The commission’s report has recommended the need for a clear legal framework for new methods for dealing with dead bodies, but said the question of which methods should be used is one to be dealt with by governments

A report has recommended the government should be able to approve and regulate new funeral and burial methods. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Human composting and water cremation could be introduced in England and Wales, a report has suggested.

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Burial, cremation and burial at sea are the only methods currently formally recognised in law in the two nations, the Law Commission said. Water cremation – or alkaline hydrolysis – was introduced in Scotland in March, becoming the first UK nation to bring in this method as an alternative to cremation and burial. A Law Commission report has recommended the Westminster and Welsh governments should be able to approve and regulate new funeral and burial methods in the two countries as they emerge, through secondary legislation. Water cremation, also known as resomation, involves a body being wrapped in a silk or woollen shroud, or other biodegradable material, before being placed in a chamber with hot water and chemicals, speeding up decomposition. Remains can then be returned to next of kin, as with ashes following cremation. Read More: Tributes paid at funeral of soldier who died falling from horse at Royal Windsor Horse Show Read More: Funeral fundraiser launched for three sisters recovered off Brighton beach

General view of an Earth Funeral, human composting display vessel. Picture: Getty

Human composting – also known as terramation – involves the deceased being placed in a specially designed container with a mixture of wood chips, straw and other organic materials, where over several weeks it becomes broken down into soil. The commission noted that water cremation is already available in parts of Australia and Canada, while both methods take place in parts of the United States. The commission’s report has recommended the need for a clear legal framework for new methods for dealing with dead bodies, but said the question of which methods should be used is one to be dealt with by governments. The report suggested the two governments should “be able to respond as new methods emerge, without needing to pass primary legislation each time a new method is to be regulated”. It said ministers should consider, when looking at new methods, protecting the environment as well as public health and public safety, alongside ensuring human remains are treated with dignity.