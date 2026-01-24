The victim has been named locally as intensive care nurse Alex Pretti

Jacob Frey pleaded with Donald Trump to withdraw the federal agents from Minneapolis. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The mayor of Minneapolis has asked "how many more Americans need to die or get badly hurt" before ICE agents are removed from the city following the fatal shooting of intensive care nurse Alex Pretti.

Jacob Frey spoke to reporters after a 37-year-old man was shot dead during anti-ICE protests on Saturday morning local time. He was later named locally as Alex Pretti, as reported by The Minnesota Star Tribune, who was a "white American white citizen" and a Minneapolis resident. It is said that the man's only contact with police, to their knowledge, was related to parking tickets. During a fiery press conference alongside police chief police chief Brian O'Hara, Frey asked: "How many more residents, how many more Americans need to die or get back badly hurt for this operation to end? Read more: Clashes erupt between federal officers and protesters in Minneapolis after woman killed by ICE Read more: Man and woman shot by US federal agents in Portland, police say

Federal immigration officers deploy tear gas after a shooting in Minneapolis, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. Picture: Alamy

"How many more lives need to be lost before this administration realises that a political and partisan narrative is not as important as American values? "How many times must local and national leaders must plead with you, Donald Trump, to end this operation and recognise that, that this is not creating safety in our city." Daily protests have taken place across the city since early January when Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot dead by an ICE officer while behind the wheel of her car. Mr Frey added: "We have seen these kinds of operations in other places, in other countries, but not here in America. "Not in a way where a great American city is being invaded by its own federal government. I'm done being told that our community members are responsible for the vitriol in our streets.

"I'm done being told that our local elected officials are solely responsible for turning down the temperature." The mayor said 15,000 protestors peacefully took to the streets on Friday in response to the increased presence of guards in Minnesota - where not a "single window was broken." Questioning why the federal operation was still ongoing, he added: "They should be reflecting right now and asking themselves, what exactly are you accomplishing? If the goal was to achieve peace and safety, this is doing exactly the opposite. "If the goal was to achieve calm and prosperity, this is doing exactly the opposite. Are you standing up for American families right now or are we tearing them apart?"

An image of the 9mm semi-automatic handgun released by Homeland Security. Picture: X

The country's Homeland Security said that agents were conducting a "targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien," just after 9am on Saturday when a man approached with a "9 mm semi-automatic handgun," pictured on social media. They said an agent fired "defensive shots" after fearing for his, and the lives of his colleagues. Responding to the shooting on his Truth Social platform, President Trump said: "This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about?