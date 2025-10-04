Storm Amy, The First Named Storm Of The Season Sweeps UK causing widespread travel disruption. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

Strong winds and heavy rain were causing further disruption as Storm Amy hit large parts of the UK on Saturday.

Much of the country was covered by weather alerts with wind gusts coming close to 100mph on Friday night. Around 100,000 properties still remain without power as a cleanup after Storm Amy got under way across Ireland on Saturday morning. The Electricity Supply Board (ESB) and NIE Networks said that there were hundreds of thousands without power across the island at the height of the storm’s impact. That number had fallen to just below 100,000 before 9am on Saturday, with 22,000 without power in Northern Ireland and 87,000 in the Republic of Ireland.

A building collapses on a car on the broomilaw beside the clyde opposite the casino with all three emergency services in attendance as storm amy hits UK. Picture: Alamy

Crews warned it could take days before power is restored to every customer. As Storm Amy hit the rest of the UK, Traffic Scotland reported a lengthy list of road closures due to the bad weather with the Forth Road Bridge closed in both directions, while the Skye Bridge, Queensferry Crossing and Clackmannanshire Bridge were closed to high-sided vehicles. The Tay Road Bridge reopened early on Saturday with a 30mph speed restriction and remained closed to high-sided vehicles. Read more: Man seriously injured and 234,000 without power across Ireland as Storm Amy arrives Read more: Storm Amy brings 100mph wind and rain across UK as schools closed

Major disruptions across Scotland due to storm Amy. As pictured is s series of cancelled of Scotrail services at Anniesland station in Glasgow. Picture: Alamy

The M9 eastbound near Stirling was among many stretches of roads closed because of falling trees, while the A78 at Skelmorlie has reopened after being closed for a spell overnight because of flooding. ScotRail anticipated that some disruption to services would extend into Saturday, and possibly Sunday, while Network Rail carries out safety checks for obstructions on the line and damage to any infrastructure. National Rail warned of possible disruptions throughout the UK on Saturday. All services via Glasgow Central and Glasgow Queen Street were suspended on Friday night and are not expected to operate until at least lunchtime on Saturday.

A person looks at a flooded road in Galway. Storm Amy will bring damaging winds to the island of Ireland with every county under weather warnings on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Network Rail Scotland route director Ross Moran said more than 60 incidents of flooding, fallen trees and debris on the tracks were reported across the network in the first two hours of the storm.“ Storm Amy has hit parts of the country much harder and more quickly than expected,” he said. Avanti West Coast warned of “short-notice changes” on Saturday and “strongly recommended” customers making journeys north of Preston to check for updates before travelling. CalMac Ferries said it expected many services to be disrupted on Saturday, with many routes cancelled, and into Sunday. The M48 Severn Bridge between Gloucestershire and Wales was closed overnight because of high winds while parts of the A19 Tees Viaduct, the A66 in Cumbria and the A628 near Manchester were closed to high-sided vehicles. Belfast International Airport said it was expecting delays on Saturday and advised passengers to check with airlines.

