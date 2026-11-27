The former BBC anchor will feature in the 60-minute film despite pleading guilty to making indecent images of children

A new documentary following disgraced former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards has sparked fury ahead of its release. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty

By Chay Quinn

A new documentary following disgraced former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards has sparked fury ahead of its release.

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A government minister and LBC’s Tom Swarbrick have questioned the decision to give the convicted sex offender a platform. The Channel 4 film, due to air on December 1, follows Edwards at his home in rural Wales as he attempts to rebuild his life after his conviction for making indecent images of children. Border security and asylum minister Anna Turley told LBC she was “deeply uncomfortable” about the programme, while Tom questioned why the broadcaster was putting Edwards back on viewers’ screens. Speaking on LBC, Tom said the documentary would attract attention, but that there were plenty of subjects for interesting films that did not involve “platforming those kinds of criminals”. “It will get attention, rightly or wrongly. It will get eyeballs. And there is, you know, for a commercial broadcaster, a necessity to do that,” he said. Read More: Disgraced Huw Edwards to give 'his side of the story' following conviction Read More: Russell Brand's 'staggering arrogance' condemned by judge as disgraced star is jailed for more than ten years

Anna Turley MP told LBC she was "deeply uncomfortable" around the release of the documentary. Picture: LBC

“But why you would chase those eyeballs through the prism of putting onto people’s screens a paedophile, a convicted paedophile who chose to access images of children… “You know, there are plenty of subjects for interesting documentaries that don’t involve platforming those kinds of criminals.” Ms Turley told LBC’s Shelagh Fogarty on Thursday that she was “deeply uncomfortable” about the film. The Labour MP said it felt as though too many people in the public eye had been given a “free pass” and had not been held to account. She said she hoped that, following the MeToo movement and more recent cases, there would be a “rebalance” in how powerful figures are treated.

The 60-minute film, titled "Huw Edwards - Guilty", will air on December 1 at 9 pm. Picture: Channel 4

Edwards, 65, was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, in 2024 after admitting to three charges of making indecent photographs of children. He had been sent hundreds of images on WhatsApp by convicted paedophile Alex Williams, a court heard. Forty-one of the images were illegal. Edwards also paid Williams more than £1,000 in gifts, the court was told. The 60-minute Channel 4 documentary, Huw Edwards – Guilty, follows the former broadcaster over the course of a year as he reflects on his crimes and the impact on his life. In a clip from the film, Edwards says he had “lost the plot” at the time of his offending. Channel 4 has defended the programme. Senior commissioning editor Sacha Mirzoeff said the film sought answers from Edwards about his abuse of power. Director Patrick Forbes said it was “an important film to make”, pointing to the questions it raised about celebrity culture, the power of the media, crime and punishment.

The full-length documentary airs on December 1 at 9pm on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

"For too long, so many of these people in the public eye have been able to have a sort of free pass, it feels like, and they haven't been held to account, and they've been able to get away with things that are just simply not acceptable and illegal." Ms Turley pointed to the Russell Brand case in which celebrities gain power, meaning "that nobody could challenge them". The film, produced over the course of a year, follows the 65-year-old as he makes several attempts to re-enter public life.