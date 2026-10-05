Tyson Fury has invited Donald Trump to his long-awaited fight with Anthony Joshua in December and said the US President can join him on his ringwalk.

One of the biggest fights in British boxing history has been arranged after years of speculation between the two former world heavyweight champions.

The fight was promoted at a press conference last week, when promoter Eddie Hearn said, "prepare for war," while Fury suggested to Joshua that the pair should "have a Guinness" after the fight.

Joshua, 37, is coming back from a serious car crash that threatened his life while he was in Nigeria celebrating his victory over celebrity boxer Jake Paul, which he achieved in October 2025.

He went on to defeat Kristian Prenga in July, while Fury, 38, defeated Mariusz Wach the same month.

Fury, who met Mr Trump in July, said of an invitation: "I'll definitely make that offer to my old buddy, old pal, and we'll see if he's available.

"Probably unlikely because of the situation he's in at the moment, being the President of the United States."

The WBA title belt is on the line for the winner. Neither boxer currently holds any belt.

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