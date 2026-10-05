Tyson Fury invites Donald Trump to Anthony Joshua fight ringwalk
US President was invited by Tyson Fury to Principality Stadium in Cardiff for Battle of Britain
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Tyson Fury has invited Donald Trump to his long-awaited fight with Anthony Joshua in December and said the US President can join him on his ringwalk.
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One of the biggest fights in British boxing history has been arranged after years of speculation between the two former world heavyweight champions.
The fight was promoted at a press conference last week, when promoter Eddie Hearn said, "prepare for war," while Fury suggested to Joshua that the pair should "have a Guinness" after the fight.
Joshua, 37, is coming back from a serious car crash that threatened his life while he was in Nigeria celebrating his victory over celebrity boxer Jake Paul, which he achieved in October 2025.
He went on to defeat Kristian Prenga in July, while Fury, 38, defeated Mariusz Wach the same month.
Fury, who met Mr Trump in July, said of an invitation: "I'll definitely make that offer to my old buddy, old pal, and we'll see if he's available.
"Probably unlikely because of the situation he's in at the moment, being the President of the United States."
The WBA title belt is on the line for the winner. Neither boxer currently holds any belt.
Read also: Boxing's Battle of Britain descends into chaos as start time and location sparks backlash from fans
When is Fury vs Joshua?
The fight will be at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Friday, December 11.
The start time has yet to be confirmed, but it has been speculated it could commence after 1.30am, in the early hours of December 12.
However, Cardiff City Council has not agreed to the late time, which has been speculated as a way of being prime time for an American audience.
The Welsh Rugby Union, which owns the stadium, says the fight can only go ahead if its licence is changed to allow the early-hours start.
How to watch
The fight will be shown around the world on Netflix and subscribers can watch for no extra cost.
Non-members can pay £7.99 for a subscription as there has not been a one-off payment rate announced.
Odds
Fury is the marginal favourite, according to an aggregate of bookies.
- Fury to win: 8/15
- Joshua to win: 8/5
- Draw: 20/1