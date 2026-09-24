Changes to the premises licence to allow the early-hours fight to go ahead are yet to be secured

The fight will take place at Cardiff Principality Stadium. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s highly anticipated heavyweight clash in Cardiff could be blocked if the city’s council fails to agree its expected 2am start time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The bout, one of the biggest in British boxing history, is expected to take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 11. The Welsh Rugby Union, which owns the stadium, says the fight can only go ahead if its licence is changed to allow the early-hours start. Cardiff Council leader Chris Weaver said the required approval has not yet been granted, despite the venue being confirmed on Thursday. He said: “There are still some arrangements to be finalised with the organisers, including any required changes to Principality Stadium’s premises licence, but we are looking forward to welcoming fans to the city for what promises to be an unforgettable night of boxing.” Read more: Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: Fight time and location for heavyweight blockbuster clash confirmed Read more: Footballer Andy Carroll reveals he was victim of sexual assault - as he describes 'traumatic' attack in new book

The Principality Stadium. Picture: Alamy

Some fans have taken to social media to share their outrage at the venue and timings of the event. Many fans had hoped the biggest fight between two English boxers in decades would be held at Wembley Stadium. There has also been anger over the 2am ring-walk time, while others are disappointed the fight is set for a Friday rather than a Saturday. One fan wrote: “Friday… absolute shambles.” Another simply wrote: "Why Cardiff?" But many were pleased the fight will be held in the UK rather than the US or Saudi Arabia. Cardiff’s Principality Stadium was chosen over Wembley because its fully-enclosed roof protects the ring from bad weather in December, reducing the risk of delays or cancellation.

Fans flooded to social media to react to the fixture. Picture: X

Many fans questioned the decision to stage the fight in Cardiff. Picture: X

Under its current premises licence, the stadium is permitted to host boxing or wrestling entertainment until 1am when the roof is closed. The application to vary the licence will need to be submitted to Cardiff Council and advertised, including by displaying a notice at or on the premises, for 28 consecutive days. Members of the public and other authorities may make an objection to the application, or a comment in support, during this time. If no relevant representations are received, the council must grant the application. However, if objections are made to the application then a council hearing will be held to consider them. This may result in modifications to the conditions of the licence, or the application may be refused altogether. Mr Weaver added: “Today’s announcement is exciting news for Cardiff and reflects the city’s continuing reputation as a destination for major sporting and entertainment events.

Some defended the venue choice. Picture: X