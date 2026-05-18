A union has been labelled ‘militant’ for pressing ahead with more Tube strikes that will cripple London’s transport network.

The RMT union has rejected proposals for a four-day working week which has been described as giving Tube drivers among the best working conditions of any train driver in Britain.

Train drivers’ union Aslef has accepted the proposals for a four-day week deal.

But the RMT, run by Eddie Dempsey, is pressing ahead with two more rounds of 24-hour walkouts from 12pm on Tuesday and again at midday on Thursday.

The timing of the strikes will mean limited Underground services for the remainder of this week.

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The Circle line, Piccadilly line, Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate and Central line between White City and Liverpool Street will all see no service. Other lines will see significant disruption.

Most other TfL services, including the Elizabeth Line and London Overground, are likely to be much busier than usual, as will London’s buses.

Finn Brennan, Aslef district organiser for the Tube, said : “The introduction of the four-day week will be the biggest improvement in working conditions for Underground train drivers in decades.

“It means you will have working conditions that are as good as, or better than, those on any mainline train company."

Aslef said that the offer was “exactly the sort of deal every trade union should be trying to achieve”.

Aslef says the deal will mean:

An extra month, 35 days, away from work a year.

Average weekly rostered hours reducing to 34 from current average of 36.

A third rest day every week so more time at home and less time travelling to and from work, reducing fatigue and giving drivers a better quality of life.

An extra rest day each week means roster patterns and duty swaps could be arranged so drivers will have more flexibility to block leave together, or take long weekends or mini-breaks.

Saving money on travel and childcare costs.

For the first time drivers will be able to volunteer for overtime.

Undisturbed meal breaks will be counted as working hours, only for drivers.

Overtime, one day a week, will be paid at time and a quarter.

However the RMT says the plans could increase fatigue and compromise the safety of passengers. TfL insists the changes are voluntary and has described this week’s strikes as “absolutely unnecessary.”

TfL's chief operating officer Claire Mann said: “It is disappointing that the RMT is planning this strike action despite our best efforts to resolve this dispute.

“We have been clear that our proposals for a four-day week are designed to improve work-life balance and are entirely voluntary.

“Any Tube driver who doesn't wish to opt in to the new, four-day working pattern and associated changes to working arrangements can remain on a five-day working pattern.

“We have also said many times in discussions that we believe the majority of the issues that have been raised would be resolved with more detailed work.”

Mr Dempsey said: “We have approached negotiations with TfL in good faith throughout this entire process.

“But despite our best efforts, TfL seem unwilling to make any concessions in a bid to avert strike action. This is extremely disappointing and has baffled our negotiators.

“The approach of TfL is not one which leads to industrial peace and will infuriate our members who want to see a negotiated settlement to this avoidable dispute.”

An RMT spokesperson said: “Our members feel that this is a ‘fake four-day week’ that amounts to five days’ work compressed into four.

“This includes reduced flexibility over shift patterns, with the potential for only 24 hours notice of what shifts drivers will be doing, serious concerns from our members about shift length and resulting fatigue impacting safety in a safety-critical role like Tube driving.”