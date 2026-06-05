Fife Council's planning documents show the area the data centre will cover. Picture: Fife Council's planning documents

By Alan Zycinski

Protests are being organised over plans to build a supersized AI data centre beside a small village in Scotland, LBC's learned.

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The 'Cato' site neighboring sleepy Auchtertool in Fife would be comparable with some of the world's biggest data campuses in the likes of Nevada. Its total power capacity of 600MW would be just 50MW less than the 'Citadel' there, and projections suggest it could use up to 4000GWh every year, equivalent to the energy used by half of all households in Scotland. It could also use the same amount of water every year as 239 homes. The ILI Group behind it has indicated it would build a complex of data hall buildings - some the same height as eight double decker buses (35m) - within a proposed site the size of 100 football pitches. That would be bigger than the entire village of just over 200 homes it would sit beside. Fife Council is now considering whether to grant ILI the permission in principle it is now formally seeking which would precede more detailed plans being allowed to be submitted at a later date. Read more: Ministers must ‘get a grip’ on data centre applications, campaigners say Read more: FTSE 100 down as AI worries knock data providers

Michael and Jonathan run a log cabin as an Airbnb close to its proposed perimiter. Picture: LBC

Fife Council is now considering whether to grant ILI the permission in principle it is now formally seeking which would precede more detailed plans being allowed to be submitted at a later date. Picture: LBC

Community Council leader Andrea Caill is leading the campaign against the plans and hopes local officials nip it in the bud by refusing initial permission. She told LBC: "It will be six data centre warehouse type facilities that are 35 metres in height, that's eight double decker buses, and up to 600 metres in length. "That will literally fill the whole of this space. It looks as though it is going to be bigger than the entire village. "The plan suggests that the nearest residence, which is over the hill, is 300 metres away from the edge of the site. And we reckon that the village centre is probably about less than half a mile from here. "What is going to be the final impact be on our environment? The noise that comes from it? Where is the heat it creates going to go? "There's a lot of unknowns and I think as a village that's the bit that's the most frightening."

Community Council leader Andrea Caill is leading the campaign against the plans and hopes local officials nip it in the bud by refusing initial permission. Picture: LBC

Community Trust leader Dr Pat Carragher told LBC: "I can't even get the thought properly into my head of this ginormous USS Starship just being dropped into this field beside us. "It's mind boggling. It will dwarf the wee village of Auchtertool." Local business owners also have concerns about what impact the site could have for their trade. Michael and Jonathan run a log cabin as an Airbnb close to its proposed perimiter. Michael told LBC: "It's like eight storeys, nine storeys, outside our gates. I mean you just can't believe it. Cabin there, data centre there. Jonathan told LBC: "It will have an impact if it goes ahead. And it could be basically a fatal impact. "It could be massive in terms of bookings, in terms of what we could charge, in terms of ongoing reviews. "We don't want to come across as a community of NIMBYs because we're not. We have a couple of wind farms around here. We've got the battery storage, we're getting the solar array, but this will be completely overwhelming."

LBC attended an emergency community meeting called at the town's village hall with hundreds of the village's 600 population in attendance. Picture: LBC

LBC also attended an emergency community meeting called at the town's village hall with hundreds of the village's 600 population in attendance. Many raised concerns over the scale and proximity of the proposed development, its potential impact on the environment and current stance of Fife Council in not requiring an environmental impact assessment at this stage. One resident told those gathered: "This kind of scale is bonkers. Even this proposal has essentially wiped the value of living in Auchtertool. We aren't going to be able to sell our homes. A second said: "Another said: "Some people are talking about the bonus jobs and things like that. But I just want to remind everyone that data centres are made to run lean." And a third: "It's absolutely absurd. I'm sure you've seen the videos of people in Arizona and other places in the United States that no longer have water pressure through their pipes anymore because of this."

The ILI Group behind it has indicated it would build a complex of data hall buildings. Picture: ILI Group