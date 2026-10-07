Campaigners have criticised the Sydney Swans’ decision to honour leading player Isaac Heeney as police continue to investigate reports made by three women

The “best and fairest player” award was quietly renamed following the incident. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

One of Australia’s top Aussie Rules football clubs has been accused of prioritising “male redemption” over women’s safety after honouring one of its leading players during an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

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The Sydney Swans awarded vice-captain Isaac Heeney, 30, the Bob Skilton Medal - its top individual prize - at its awards night last week. The award was previously described as recognising the club’s “best and fairest player” but was referred to before the count as its “most valuable player” award. Sydney-based journalist, author and sexual assault survivor advocate Nina Funnell told LBC the decision was “a slap in the face" to victims of sexual assault complainants across the world. “This award is a slap in the face to sexual assault complainants everywhere and risks reinforcing a dangerous message that the club prioritises male redemption far above female safety,” she said. “While no charges have been laid, there is no question Heeney has brought the club into disrepute: If Heeney is your club’s most valuable player, what does that reveal about your values?” Read more: Woman at centre of 'Cornell 7' rape case targeted with 'disgusting' threats, lawyer says Read more: 'Parents can sleep more easily now': The AI tech stopping children from seeing sexually explicit material 'in the blink of an eye'

Heeney received 431 votes to claim the club's highest individual annual honour. Picture: Getty

It comes as Victoria Police continue to investigate reports of an alleged sexual assault at the Pullman hotel in East Melbourne in the early hours of 17 August, after three women made reports to police. Officers have spoken to four men and said three others were being treated solely as witnesses. The investigation remains ongoing, and police have not named those involved or said whether any were Swans players. Heeney and teammates Chad Warner, Nick Blakey, James Jordon and Riley Bice were separately suspended by the club for the final three games of the 25/26 season, including two finals, for breaches of club standards after a post-AFL match party night at the hotel. In early September, detectives interviewed a 30-year-old Maroubra man, a 25-year-old Paddington man and two Randwick men aged 25 and 26. It is understood the men interviewed were Heeney, Warner, Jordon and Blakey. In a statement issued on 2 September regarding the incident at the Pullman Hotel, the club said the wellbeing of those affected was “of paramount importance”, noting no charges had been laid and the police process could take time.

A massive reception from the crowd as Isaac Heeney is named this year’s Bob Skilton Medallist. Not in attendance, Heeney shared an emotional video message, admitting "every single day away from the club was heartbreaking" and thanking the Swans family for their support. @AFL #AFL pic.twitter.com/w1FbERx78i — Emily Patterson (@emrosepatterson) October 1, 2026

“As it remains a police investigation, it is not appropriate to comment further,” the Swans said, apologising to fans along with staff and players “across both the women’s and men’s programs” for the “distress and disappointment” caused. Heeney did not attend the awards ceremony last Thursday, instead accepting the award in a pre-recorded video message. “When I was told about this honour it was the first time I’ve smiled and felt positive about the future for a long time,” he said. He apologised for putting the club through “extreme difficulty”, adding: “I want my actions moving forward to show how much this place and its people mean to me.” His message was met with a standing ovation from many in the room. Jenny Lee, a finance director from Epping in Sydney, told LBC the Swans should have considered pausing the award until the police investigation had concluded. “It’s disappointing to see that not hurting a man’s feelings is still more important than allegations of sexual assault. “Whilst I recognise the investigation is ongoing, Sydney Swans refusing to consider suspending the award until the investigation is complete suggests that there is still a long way to go for allegations of this type to be taken seriously," Mrs Lee said.

(L-R) Heeney, Blakey, Bice, Warner and Jordon were suspended for the remainder of the 25/26 season. Picture: Getty

The women at the centre of a sexual assault, allegedly involving a group of Sydney Swans players, are experiencing deep trauma and PTSD.

Meanwhile, Isaac Heeney has won the club's best & fairest award.

The disconnect is real.

Giving Heeney this award in a week where women are… pic.twitter.com/iFCBuIHa8y — Sherele Moody (Femicide Researcher) 🌈 (@ShereleMoody) October 1, 2026

Anti-violence campaigner and Australian Femicide Watch founder Sherele Moody said there was a “disconnect” between the award and the allegations linked to the hotel night. “Apparently the club separates behaviour on-field from behaviour off-field, and this is how Heeney managed to get the Bob Skilton Medal,” Ms Moody told LBC. Swans chairman Andrew Pridham defended the players’ eligibility for the awards, saying at the ceremony that coaches’ votes had been cast throughout the season and should not be retrospectively changed. “The sanction that stood them down dealt with their conduct,” he said. “The medals awarded tonight acknowledge on-field performance across the whole season.” Mr Pridham added that the club’s decision was “not an endorsement” of the alleged conduct, and said the players were entitled to the presumption of innocence. Former Swans president Richard Colless also backed the decision, describing the club’s suspension as “harsh but proportionate” and arguing the medal could be removed if future developments warranted it.

Isaac Heeney is currently suspended by the Sydney Swans for partying and drinking in contravention of club rules.

Isaac Heeney is currently under police investigation over alleged sexual assaults that occured on the same night.

If he’s the “best and fairest” at the club… https://t.co/Up5QZ11LeJ — Matthew Sharpe 🍪 (@Mythor) October 2, 2026

However, former AFL player Mitch Brown challenged the Swans’ distinction between Heeney’s on-field achievements and conduct away from football, arguing that sporting honours inevitably celebrate the person as well as the player. “When we celebrate athletes, we never talk only about performance,” he said. “We talk about their character, their leadership, who they are off the field and the example they set.” Mr Brown said a “toxic” culture in Aussie football had allowed winning to eclipse respect for women. “You’re only measured on your performance. And that’s a sustained culture; it’s always been like that,” he said. “What that does is embed in players that you don’t have to prioritise respect for women to win a premiership.”

Pullman Hotel in East Melbourne. Picture: Google Maps