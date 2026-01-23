Donald Trump claimed NATO troops stayed "a little off the front lines" in Afghanistan.

Trump's 'insulting' and 'wrong' claims about NATO in Afghanistan draw criticism from Labour and Tories. Picture: Getty Images

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has sparked widespread outrage from former servicemen and their families over his "insulting" comments British troops and Nato allies stayed off the frontline in Afghanistan - with Downing Street branding the remarks as "wrong".

The US president made his comments in an interview with Fox News in which he reiterated his suggestion that Nato would not support America if asked. He said: “We’ve never needed them. They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan … and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.” Downing Street has said Trump was "wrong to diminish sacrifice of British troops" in Afghanistan. "Trump was wrong in diminishing sacrifice as part of NATO in Afghanistan," a spokesperson told reporters. They added: "The president was wrong to diminish the role of troops, including British forces. "457 British personnel were killed in Afghanistan, more wounded. Many suffered life changing injuries, their sacrifice and others were made in service of security and in response to an attack on an ally." His remarks have also sparked a massive backlash from relatives of British veterans as well as politicians who have hit out at the "insulting" claim. Branding the comments the "ultimate insult", the mother of former British paratrooper Ben Parkinson said she is “stunned as to how anyone could say such a thing”. Read more: Putin orders Zelenskyy to hand over territory for peace - as Trump's envoys engage in marathon overnight talks in Moscow Read more: Donald Trump 'withdraws Canadian PMs invitation' to Board of Peace invite amid row over Davos speech

457 British soldiers were killed in Afghanistan. Picture: Alamy

Mr Parkinson, 41, is widely regarded as the most severely injured British soldier to survive a tour of Afghanistan after his Army Land Rover hit a mine near Musa Qala in 2006. Diane Dernie, his mother, said: “I can assure you, the Taliban didn’t plant IEDs miles and miles back from the front line. “To say that British troops, Nato forces, were not involved on the front lines – it’s just a childish man trying to deflect from his own actions, and it’s just beyond belief. “I mean, it is so insulting, it’s so hard to hear.“We’d be very interested to see what our own Prime Minister’s response is to this, because this is just disgraceful.” Armed forces minister Al Carns, who served five tours in Afghanistan, said UK troops “shed blood, sweat and tears” alongside US comrades. He said: “On Afghanistan, frankly, this is utterly ridiculous. Many courageous and honourable service personnel from many nations fought on the front line. Many fought way beyond it. “I served five tours in Afghanistan, many alongside my American colleagues. We shed blood, sweat and tears together. Not everybody came home. “These are bonds, I think, forged in fire, protecting the US, our shared interests, but actually protecting democracy overall. “And I’d suggest whoever believes these comments come have a whisky with me, my colleagues, their families, and importantly, the families of those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for both of our nations.”

Ian Sadler, whose son, Trooper Jack Sadler, 21, was killed in Afghanistan in 2007, while serving with the 4/73 Special Observation Battery, Brigade Reconnaissance Force, said: “Trump is just ill advised by his military aides and the people around him.“Some of the Nato troops were not on the front line in the same way the British and US troops were, that’s true.” But Mr Sadler, from Exeter, Devon, added: “The British certainly were in the hot spots, they were on the front line, 457 of them were lost and there was probably three times as many seriously injured as deaths.” Robert Dicketts, whose son Oliver Dicketts, 27, was killed while serving with the Parachute Regiment in Afghanistan in 2006, said: “When I read it, I thought, ‘What a bloody cheek!" “I think my thoughts about Donald Trump are probably unprintable.“To put it politely, Donald Trump’s knowledge of history is lacking considerably.” Defence Secretary John Healey said British troops killed in Afghanistan were “heroes who gave their lives in service of our nation”. Former Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood also slammed Trump's comments, noting the "immense" sacrifice paid by NATO allies when the US invoked Article 5 after 9/11. He told LBC News: “What Donald Trump says is an absolute insult to not just British troops but all the NATO allies. "He complains about NATO, he's complained about the lack of funding for NATO by NATO countries at 2%. And to some degree he's right in that respect. "But any time that America has called for help, we have been there. "Afghanistan is a prime example. The first time, the only time Article 5 has ever been called. Our troops fought bravely. The sacrifice was immense. "And to then to insult troops in this way is absolutely astonishing. But it's been done for his domestic audience." The Lib Dem MP for Eastbourne Josh Babarinde OBE posted online that Donald Trump ‘can go f*** himself.’ “Anyone who mocks, demeans or minimises the sacrifices of British troops is no friend of our nation.“The US is a historic friend of the UK’s - but not this guy.” Mr Trump's comments were similarly criticised by former Defence Secretary Dame Penny Mordaunt. Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Dame Penny reflected on the "individual stories of heroism". "The SAS and the SBS did incredible things to save US hostages," she said. "The RAF, the Army Air Corps and the Royal Marines performed again, putting their lives in danger. Incredible actions to rescue and retrieve US personnel." She added: "It is of course not true what the president has said... And at times like this, I think we just have to remember and focus with the US on our common threats and our common interests and ignore this kind of chat from the president.”

Condemnation of Mr Trump's comment has united Labour and the Conseratives, with Care Minister Stephen Kinnock repeating the claim that the presiden't words were wrong. Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Kinnock praised British armed forces as the "definition of courage, patriotism, professionalism [and] dedication". He said: "They sacrificed so much for our country and have done for hundreds of years." "I do feel very strongly that the president's comments are wrong," he continued. Mr Kinnock said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks on a regular basis with the US president, and is working behind the scenes to build alliances. He said he is sure Sir Keir will be raising the comments with the president. "We do have a prime minister who will stand up for the values and principles I know he's incredibly proud of our armed forces, and he will make that clear to the president," he added.