Debt-laden Thames Water is one of five companies provisionally allowed to increase customer bills between 2027 and 2030

Debt-laden Thames Water have been given the go-ahead to hike brills between 2027 and 2030. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Stricken Thames Water is among five water firms given the provisional go-ahead by the industry watchdog to hike bills further as part of plans allowing suppliers to spend an extra £3.4 billion.

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Ofwat revealed in a draft determination that five of 13 suppliers across England and Wales are set to be given permission to increase charges for customers to pump in the additional investment by the end of the decade to help upgrade networks to cope with new housing and data centres, and tackle forever chemicals to ensure drinking water is safe and reliable. Debt-laden Thames Water is one of the firms provisionally allowed to increase customer bills between 2027 and 2030, alongside Severn Trent Water, Southern Water, Wessex Water and South East Water. It will likely stoke further anger, with the water sector repeatedly under fire over rising bills at a time of poor performance for sewage spills, water quality and supply failures. Ofwat has already allowed water firms to put up bills by 36% between 2025 and 2030, with eye-watering increases seen in 2025 and another 5.4% on average from April this year. Read more: Water leak closes Chessington theme park amid record-breaking drought Read more: Thames Water hands £1 million payout to finance boss despite stricken finances

Thames Water was among 13 suppliers provisionally given the go-ahead to hike bills to cover spending boost. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Andy Burnham took aim at Ofwat’s draft decision and said customers “cannot be treated as a blank cheque”. He said: “I understand why people are angry – I am too. “The truth is customers have been asked to pay more for years, yet serious pollution incidents are at record levels and the pipes are still leaking. “None of which is the billpayer’s fault, who should not be treated as a bottomless source of funding for other people’s failures.” He added: “Customers cannot be treated as a blank cheque. Where water companies seek to pass unnecessary costs onto households, they will be challenged. “Our water industry has clearly not been working for people for far too long. That’s why this Government will be looking at how we can give the public more control and help keep bills as low as possible.” It sees additional bill increases allowed for Thames Water – Britain’s biggest water supplier with around 16 million customers – which is on the brink of collapse as it sinks under a more than £20 billion debt mountain with creditors looking to secure a rescue deal to stave off temporary nationalisation by the Government. South East Water, which is also set to increase bills for the investment programme, is another in the line of fire after a series of supply interruptions that has left thousands of households, businesses and schools without water.

Fury as water companies given green light to raise bills despite leaking infrastructure. Picture: Alamy