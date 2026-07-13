Life really did imitate art for the actor, who plays Dani Rojas in the hit Apple TV series, after he achieved his long-held dream of becoming a professional footballer

Cristo Fernández attends the South Africa v Canada: Round Of 32 World Cup match. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Actor Cristo Fernández has fulfilled a lifelong dream, as the Ted Lasso star made his debut for El Paso Locomotive in the USL Cup.

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Best known for his role as adorably positive footballer Dani Rojas in the hit Apple TV show, the move into professional football over the weekend saw the actor achieve a childhood dream. In a case of life imitating art, Cristo took on unscripted role for El Paso Locomotive on Saturday, taking to the field for crowds in West Texas. Subbing on in the 79th minute, the television star managed to avoid the mistake made by his on-screen counterpart, who was seen to hit and kill a dog whilst taking a penalty kick. Read more: 'Maybe he doesn't know what it takes': Bellingham takes aim at Tuchel after criticism of 'lucky' England Read more: Jannik Sinner retains Wimbledon crown after beating Alexander Zverev in four-set thriller

🤯🇺🇸 OFFICIAL: 'Ted Lasso' star, CRISTO FERNANDEZ, has officially made his debut for El Paso Locomotive.



The Mexican actor has fulfilled his dream of becoming a professional footballer.



"FOOTBALL IS LIFE". ❤️👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/kwG5ndYS6g — All Fútbol MX 🇲🇽 (@AllFutbolMX) July 12, 2026

The 35-year-old actor may have achieved his dream, but the final score proved something of a dampener, with the team's West Texas opposition scoring twice in the closing minutes to win 2-0. Fernández signed with El Paso in May, after the actor undertook a two-month trial with the club. The trial faced significant delays, however, as a result of his work visa being processed. The television star kicked off his professional footballing dreams at a young age, taking to the field for youth team Tecos FC in Jalisco, Mexico.

Cristo Fernandez arrives at the 34th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards. Picture: Alamy