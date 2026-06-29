Yet, beneath the opening-day excitement and the familiar rush of home-crowd patriotism, the numbers tell a much bleaker story: the near-total absence of seeded British players who dominate at the top of the global game. We are bound to spend the next fortnight asking why a major tennis nation struggles to produce elite competitors consistently. The answer isn't a lack of raw talent; it’s a class ceiling made of reinforced concrete.

Entering competitive British tennis has become entirely unaffordable. Keeping a 12-year-old at a regional competitive level routinely costs anywhere from £500 to £1,000 per month in the UK for coaching, court fees, and travel. We are effectively disqualifying the vast majority of our national talent pool at birth, turning a global sport into an exclusive luxury.

This is exactly why our charity, Young Champs, launched the ACE (A Chance for Everyone) Campaign. We believe British tennis should be a meritocracy for those with talent, not a playground reserved for the wealthy.

Our objective is simple: we are asking local clubs to drive a massive culture shift from the ground up. We are calling on venues nationwide to open their gates, ring-fence a handful of coaching hours priced at £2 or less, and make off-peak courts available for local children to practice.

The response has been incredible. Over 25 venues have already stepped up. Westside in Wimbledon is providing free weekly squads to Sabein Weldegebriel, a brilliant 12-year-old talent we support from Stockwell. Meanwhile, Grafton in Streatham has opened up free memberships and is breaking the mould by hosting the county’s first-ever inner-city county squad.

We don’t need to reinvent the wheel; as park courts are being locked up, we just need clubs to transform into welcoming community hubs. It’s time to open the gates.

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Chris Marshall is the Founder of Young Champs.

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