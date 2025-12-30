Global presenter Gabby Logan has received an OBE in this year's New Year Honours list. Picture: Alamy

Gabby Logan has shared that she is "absolutely thrilled" to have been included in the New Year Honours list, especially during an "amazing year for women's sport".

The former gymnast and now broadcaster has been made OBE for services to broadcasting and to charity. She is one among a slew of other stars included in this year's honours list, including actors Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo, as well as England women's football coach Sarina Wiegman and number of Lionesses. The Sports Agents co-host told LBC News: I'm absolutely thrilled. It was something of a shock, I have to say. She added she had "no idea" when she was given the envelope. "Opened it and I saw the letters OBE and was literally in shock, shaking. It's been an amazing year for women's sport and I am always so privileged to be part of the journey of women's sport since I started broadcasting almost 30 years ago to where we are today." She explained that the investment in women's sport, the numbers of girls playing sport, the hours on TV, radio, podcasts who talk about women's sport, is "just unrecognisable". She went on: "When I see little girls on Saturday and Sunday mornings walking into rugby and football clubs, holding their boots, it really does bring a huge smile to my face because those sights would have been unimaginable when I was a young girl.

"I think we all know the benefits that sports give communities and give people in terms of confidence and health and it's important that 51% of the population has access to that. She added that this year's success of the lionesses and the red roses andis the "icing on the cake". Logan also explained the OBE was an aware also for her charity work. "Even just having the opportunity right now because of this award to amplify their messages is fantastic. And they are predominantly Muscular Dystrophy UK, of which I'm president. Read more: Idris Elba, Torvill and Dean, Gabby Logan and Lionesses lead honours list Read more: Celebrity deaths 2025 - All the famous faces we said goodbye to this year "They do amazing work, often quite quietly, because it's not one of those kind of big, fashionable charities, but it really affects the lives of so many young, young and an older people with muscular dystrophy and in terms of the research they do as well, the funds that they raise are so vital and through Kenny's journey with motor neurone disease and his great friend Doddy Weir. "I've also done quite a few events and things to do with that over the last few years and. And again, that's another community that's had its story told in, in the public. Finally, she added: "I'm very, very honoured and grateful and can't wait to get to the palace or the castle to pick up my gong."

Alex Greenwood, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone, who were all part of the side that beat Spain in the final in Basel, Switzerland, in July, become MBEs. And the team’s Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman, who has won the Euros twice with England, and once with the Netherlands, is awarded an honorary damehood, the Cabinet Office said. England’s Lionesses feature heavily on the list after their Euros win in the summer – with captain Leah Williamson made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).