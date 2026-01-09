Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane called Martinelli “a disgrace” after the incident

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal stands above an injured Conor Bradley of Liverpool after he tried to roll him off the pitch. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Gabriel Martinelli has been branded “a disgrace” for shoving Liverpool’s Conor Bradley off the pitch while he was injured during Thursday’s Premier League clash.

Martinelli threw the ball at Bradley and manhandled him as he lay on the turf in the closing stages of Thursday’s 0-0 draw at the Emirates. The Brazilian has since issued a public apology and confirmed he spoke directly to the Liverpool defender. Bradley, 22, left the stadium on crutches and wearing a supportive brace on his left knee. Read more: Arsenal go six points clear at Premier League summit after goalless draw with Liverpool

Liverpool players clash with Gabriel Martinelli. Picture: Alamy

Martinelli was booked for the flashpoint, which provoked anger from Liverpool’s players. Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane called Martinelli “a disgrace” on Sky Sports. But in response to the backlash, Martinelli posted a story on his Instagram account, writing: “Conor and I have messaged and I have already apologised to him. “I really didn’t understand he was seriously injured in the heat of the moment. “I want to say I’m deeply sorry for reacting. “Sending Conor all my best again for a quick recovery.” Prior to Martinelli’s social media post, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta defended his player. Speaking in his post-match news conference, Arteta said: “Knowing Gabi, he’s an incredible, lovely guy, and he probably didn’t realise what happened.

A frustrated Mikel Arteta during his side's clash with Liverpool. Picture: Alamy