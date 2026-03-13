Favourite Gaelic Warrior unstoppable as he storms to Cheltenham Gold Cup win
Gaelic Warrior left the field toiling in his wake as he claimed an impressive victory in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
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A sole runner for Willie Mullins in the most prestigious race on the National Hunt calendar, the 11-4 joint-favourite was ridden by Paul Towend and shared his position at the head of the market with Nicky Henderson's Jango Baie.
Rebecca Curtis' Haiti Couleurs took up the running for Wales but faded turning for home, while Harry Redknapp's The Jukebox Man travelled well for a long way and might have had his owner dreaming before he too faded, as Gaelic Warrior swept ahead to win by eight lengths from Jango Baie.
Inothewayurthinkin ran a big race in third in his attempt to defend this crown.
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Speaking after the race Townend, who has become the most successful jockey in Gold Cup history, said: "It’s the Gold Cup. They just get better and better. I am speechless.
"I was just fortunate to be on the back of him today.I got the position I wanted. I didn’t ever envision going so far ahead, but I wasn’t going to slow him down third from the last."
American owner Rich Ricci said: “I’m a wreck! I’ve been trying to win this race for 21 years. Magic. A great ride by Paul [Townend].“We’ve reached the mountain but I love the game. It’s the passion, the people.”
Winning his fifth Gold Cup after two wins each with Al Boum Photo and Galopin Des Champs, Mullins was quick to pay tribute to Townend: "He's such a cool jockey and a superb horse, it was a hell of a performance. Rich (Ricci, owner) has already won the Champion Hurdle this week and Paul won that and the Champion Chase, it's incredible.
"It was an extraordinary performance and I'm delighted for the Riccis, I think they are the first owners to win the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup in the same season.
"I'm delighted for Paul, he was so cool on him. Could you imagine what was going through his head going to the last fence, I can only tell you what was going through mine, but we won't talk about that now! We've had so many last-fence mishaps here.
"The way he did it was spectacular, very dominant. He can be keen, but Paul got everything right and the horse put in a tremendous round of jumping. When you pair that with his ability it's fantastic for owner and jockey."