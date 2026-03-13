Gaelic Warrior ridden by Paul Townend on their way to winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Gaelic Warrior left the field toiling in his wake as he claimed an impressive victory in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

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A sole runner for Willie Mullins in the most prestigious race on the National Hunt calendar, the 11-4 joint-favourite was ridden by Paul Towend and shared his position at the head of the market with Nicky Henderson's Jango Baie. Rebecca Curtis' Haiti Couleurs took up the running for Wales but faded turning for home, while Harry Redknapp's The Jukebox Man travelled well for a long way and might have had his owner dreaming before he too faded, as Gaelic Warrior swept ahead to win by eight lengths from Jango Baie. Inothewayurthinkin ran a big race in third in his attempt to defend this crown.

Paul Townend aboard Gaelic Warrior after winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Lossiemouth glides to impressive Champion Hurdle victory on first day of Cheltenham Fesitval Speaking after the race Townend, who has become the most successful jockey in Gold Cup history, said: "It’s the Gold Cup. They just get better and better. I am speechless. "I was just fortunate to be on the back of him today.I got the position I wanted. I didn’t ever envision going so far ahead, but I wasn’t going to slow him down third from the last." American owner Rich Ricci said: “I’m a wreck! I’ve been trying to win this race for 21 years. Magic. A great ride by Paul [Townend].“We’ve reached the mountain but I love the game. It’s the passion, the people.”

Paul Townend with the Gold Cup after winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. Picture: Alamy