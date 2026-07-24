Gail Porter reveals injuries after getting 'knocked over' in London Tube station
Gail Porter has revealed nasty injuries she suffered after being 'knocked over' while walking down stairs on the London Underground
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The TV presenter, 55, shared a selfie showing facial injuries including bruising round the eye and nose and a nasty cut on her top lip.
She said she had a "Wee accident" while making her way home from the press night for the new Transporting musical.
She posted: "So... to all you wonderful keyboard warriors that said I’m looking old, and saying something was wrong with my face...
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“I went to Trainspotting: The Musical to support my friends that created this. Last week... I was knocked over while going down the stairs at a London Tube station.
“It was just a wee accident on the stairs. Nothing intentional! My scars are superficial and it’s not a problem.
“It was an accident and it won’t stop me from being me,” she said.
However she added: “Please... from the bottom of my heart... don’t ever be disrespectful to anyone for how they look or how they are.
“Kindness is so invaluable.”
“I’m a wee Scottish Warrior. Just always look out for each other. Simple. And good concealer!” she wrote in one caption.