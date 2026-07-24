She posted a picture of her injuries after being knocked over on the Tube. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Gail Porter has revealed nasty injuries she suffered after being 'knocked over' while walking down stairs on the London Underground

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The TV presenter, 55, shared a selfie showing facial injuries including bruising round the eye and nose and a nasty cut on her top lip. She said she had a "Wee accident" while making her way home from the press night for the new Transporting musical. She posted: "So... to all you wonderful keyboard warriors that said I’m looking old, and saying something was wrong with my face... Read more: 'Extremely significant' car bomb intercepted near Irish border Read more: Dramatic video shows moment RNLI rescues two boys from choppy waters under Blackpool Pier

“I went to Trainspotting: The Musical to support my friends that created this. Last week... I was knocked over while going down the stairs at a London Tube station. “It was just a wee accident on the stairs. Nothing intentional! My scars are superficial and it’s not a problem. “It was an accident and it won’t stop me from being me,” she said.