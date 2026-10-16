A string of posters popped up around the area, emblazoned with: “A rising threat”, a photo of an explosive device attached to a Gail’s loaf of bread, alongside the warning, “Avoid Gail’s”.

Strapline accused Gail's of ‘late-stage gentrification’. Picture: Strapline

By Georgia Bell

Protestors are targeting Gail’s in Brixton in a move to block the famous bakery from opening a branch in the south London neighbourhood.

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Activists behind posters targeting Gail’s ahead of the opening of its new Brixton bakery have accused the chain of contributing to what they call “late-stage gentrification” in the area. A string of posters popped up around the area, emblazoned with: “A rising threat”, a photo of an explosive device attached to a Gail’s loaf of bread, alongside the warning, “Avoid Gail’s”. The campaign has been claimed by activist group Strapline, which said it wanted to highlight what it described as the impact of Gail’s expansion across London. A Strapline spokesperson told LBC News: “We want to draw attention to the damage being caused by Gail’s bakeries across London through a capital-driven ownership which prioritises aggressive corporate expansion into our local communities, Read more: Gail’s targets 40 new bakery stores in England as its sales grow Read more: Gail’s bakery under fire for charging £1 extra for day-old croissants ‘topped with almonds’

Posters have popped up around Brixton protesting the opening of Gail's bakery. Picture: Mike Kemp/Getty

"Whilst also maintaining significant ties to the genocidal State of Israel through investments into Israeli cybersecurity and defence firms," the statement went on. The group added: “We’re aware that the displacement of local communities across London is nothing new, but we believe Gail’s embodies the current wave of what can only be described as late-stage gentrification in Brixton.”

Gail’s told LBC that the opening of the Brixton bakery meant "giving back, too". The bakery said its new branch will open at the previously vacant site beside Brixton Underground station at 439 Brixton Road. Gail's told LBC that the new branch would create 15 jobs and open from 6am to serve local residents, workers and commuters. A Gail’s spokesperson said: “We know Brixton has a strong sense of community and a brilliant mix of independent businesses, and we appreciate how much that means to local people. “We’ve been part of neighbouring Herne Hill for several years and hope to bring the same good bread, coffee and warm welcome to Brixton.

The new bakery will open at 439 Brixton Road, next to Brixton Underground Station. Picture: Strapline

“We’re excited to bring an empty space back to life, create 15 new jobs and become a positive part of one of the best neighbourhoods in London. “That means giving back, too. From sharing our surplus bakes with local charities to supporting 20,000 school breakfasts for children across Lambeth this school year through Magic Breakfast.” The opening coincides with the start of a partnership between Gail’s and school-breakfast charity Magic Breakfast. Gail’s said the partnership would support the provision of 20,000 breakfasts for children, including pupils at schools in Lambeth.

The posters have been set up by activist group 'Strapline' which describes itself as an 'Active art' company. Picture: Strapline

In 2024, the company came under fire for selling their new chocolate and almond croissant, which was made using pain au chocolat that hadn’t sold - and then retopped with almonds. The description of the food item reads: "Made using twice-baked, unsold pain au chocolat and topped with almond frangipane and flaked almonds. Part of our Waste Not range." The high-end chain bakery is selling the food item for £3.90. A regular pain au chocolat goes for £2.95.

Gail's has been under fire for repackaging old products and reselling them for marked up prices. Picture: David G/Alamy