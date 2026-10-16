A string of posters popped up around the area, emblazoned with: “A rising threat”, a photo of an explosive device attached to a Gail’s loaf of bread, alongside the warning, “Avoid Gail’s”.

Posters have popped up around Brixton protesting the opening of Gail's bakery. Picture: Mike Kemp/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Protestors are targeting Gail’s in Brixton in a move to block the famous bakery from opening a branch in the south London neighbourhood.

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A string of posters popped up around the area, emblazoned with: “A rising threat”, a photo of an explosive device attached to a Gail’s loaf of bread, alongside the warning, “Avoid Gail’s”. The poster reads: “Gail’s bakeries sit at the intersection of aggressive corporate expansion, which harms local communities, and an ownership with significant investments in defence and cybersecurity firms from the genocidal state of Israel.” The posters appear to have been set up by activist group “Strapline”, which describes itself as an “Active art” company. Read more: Gail’s targets 40 new bakery stores in England as its sales grow Read more: Gail’s bakery under fire for charging £1 extra for day-old croissants ‘topped with almonds’

Gail’s told LBC that the opening of the new branch meant "giving back, too". The bakery said its new Brixton branch will open at the previously vacant site beside Brixton Underground station at 439 Brixton Road. Gail's told LBC that the new branch would create 15 jobs and open from 6am to serve local residents, workers and commuters. A Gail’s spokesperson said: “We know Brixton has a strong sense of community and a brilliant mix of independent businesses, and we appreciate how much that means to local people. “We’ve been part of neighbouring Herne Hill for several years and hope to bring the same good bread, coffee and warm welcome to Brixton.

The new bakery will open at 439 Brixton Road, next to Brixton Underground Station. Picture: Google Maps

“We’re excited to bring an empty space back to life, create 15 new jobs and become a positive part of one of the best neighbourhoods in London. “That means giving back, too. From sharing our surplus bakes with local charities to supporting 20,000 school breakfasts for children across Lambeth this school year through Magic Breakfast.” The opening coincides with the start of a partnership between Gail’s and school-breakfast charity Magic Breakfast. Gail’s said the partnership would support the provision of 20,000 breakfasts for children, including pupils at schools in Lambeth.

Gail's has been under fire for repackaging old products and reselling them for marked up prices. Picture: David G/Alamy