Clair Obscur earned rave reviews when it was released earlier this year. Picture: Sandfall Interactive

By Henry Moore

French indie darling Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has swept the 2025 Game Awards, winning a record-breaking nine gongs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The role-playing game, made by first-time developers Sandfall Interactive, saw off the likes of Death Stranding 2, Nintendo platformer Donkey Kong Bananza and Hollow Knight: Silksong to win a staggering nine prizes, including game of the year. The ceremony also gave gamers a look at several new games, including two upcoming Tomb Raider games and a Star Wars RPG. Clair Obscur launched to rave reviews earlier this year, with critics praising its art-style, acting and additions to the turn-based RPG genre. Read more: Sir Keir Starmer vows to investigate 'deeply concerning' sacking of 30 Grand Theft Auto developers

Jennifer English accepts the award for Best Performance for "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" during The Game Awards 2025. Picture: Getty

Donning a red beret and striped shirt, director Guillaume Broche hailed the “unsung heroes” who make YouTube tutorials on how to make games “because we had no idea how to make one before." Among the winners was Clair Obscur’s Jennifer English, who received massive praise for her turn as the game’s lead Maelle. Ms English dedicated her prize "to every neurodivergent person watching."

Guillaume Broche, creator of the video game "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33", accepts the award for Game of The Year. Picture: Getty