Around 2.5 million "lost pots" are thought to be held by people aged under 55

A new service enabling people to view their pension pots in one place has been described as "game-changing" by a minister ahead of its rollout in 2027. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A new service enabling people to view their pension pots in one place has been described as "game-changing" by a minister ahead of its rollout in 2027.

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The pensions "dashboard" is expected to launch next year and will allow Brits to understand whether they are on track for the retirement they want or may have a shortfall. Pensions minister Torsten Bell said it will help people see all their pensions in one place. More than 2,400 schemes and providers are now connected to the pensions dashboard infrastructure, covering some 75 million records, in addition to millions of state pension records. Read more: 'Brexit has made everything harder': Food businesses expose the cost of trading with Europe ahead of EU summit Read more: James Cleverly announced as Conservative Party candidate for Mayor of London

Pensions minister Torsten Bell said it could "transform" how people understand their pensions. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Mr Bell said: "Being able to see your pensions in one place will give millions of savers something too many have missed out on for too long: a clear picture of their finances that helps them plan ahead with confidence." Chief executive of the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS), Oliver Morley, said: "This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help people better understand and connect with their pensions." Recent research from the Pensions Policy Institute indicated that more than three million UK pension pots, with an average value of around £6,000, are estimated to be "lost". Around 2.5 million lost pots are thought to be held by people aged under 55, according to the research, which was supported by the MaPS.

Around 2.5 million lost pots are thought to be held by people aged under 55, according to the research, which was supported by the MaPS. Picture: designer491/Alamy