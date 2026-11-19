'Game-changing' pensions dashboard expected to launch next year minister says
Around 2.5 million "lost pots" are thought to be held by people aged under 55
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A new service enabling people to view their pension pots in one place has been described as "game-changing" by a minister ahead of its rollout in 2027.
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The pensions "dashboard" is expected to launch next year and will allow Brits to understand whether they are on track for the retirement they want or may have a shortfall.
Pensions minister Torsten Bell said it will help people see all their pensions in one place.
More than 2,400 schemes and providers are now connected to the pensions dashboard infrastructure, covering some 75 million records, in addition to millions of state pension records.
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Mr Bell said: "Being able to see your pensions in one place will give millions of savers something too many have missed out on for too long: a clear picture of their finances that helps them plan ahead with confidence."
Chief executive of the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS), Oliver Morley, said: "This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help people better understand and connect with their pensions."
Recent research from the Pensions Policy Institute indicated that more than three million UK pension pots, with an average value of around £6,000, are estimated to be "lost".
Around 2.5 million lost pots are thought to be held by people aged under 55, according to the research, which was supported by the MaPS.
The Pensions Regulator executive director for market oversight, Ben Gunnee, added: "As we look ahead to launch, schemes should take the necessary steps to ensure the information members see is accurate, complete and up-to-date, and be ready to support those who engage with them, so members can reap the benefits of dashboards."
In May, the Pensions Commission said about 15 million people are thought to be under-saving for their retirement.
Women, low and middle earners, and the self‑employed are among those who could be particularly at risk, according to the commission.
Robert Cochran, a retirement expert at Scottish Widows, said: "This is a long-awaited moment for retirement planning, with real potential to help millions of people get to grips with their pensions."