Fans of Game of Thrones may have to wait for a little longer for the latest spin-off series to hit TV screens after filming was halted due to extreme flooding.

Production of HBO's 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' was ongoing in Gran Canaria, Spain, but has since paused after heavy winter rain caused water levels to rise.

Filming of the show's second season has been forced to move to mainland Spain as parts of the original set were flooded.

Atlantico Hoy, a local news source, reported that water levels in the Las Niñas Dam reached the highest it has been in 15 years, at which time the reservoir overflowed.

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