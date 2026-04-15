Game of Thrones spin-off filming brought to sudden halt by severe flooding
Production of the show's second series was stopped and forced to move to mainland Spain
Fans of Game of Thrones may have to wait for a little longer for the latest spin-off series to hit TV screens after filming was halted due to extreme flooding.
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Production of HBO's 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' was ongoing in Gran Canaria, Spain, but has since paused after heavy winter rain caused water levels to rise.
Filming of the show's second season has been forced to move to mainland Spain as parts of the original set were flooded.
Atlantico Hoy, a local news source, reported that water levels in the Las Niñas Dam reached the highest it has been in 15 years, at which time the reservoir overflowed.
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The set location in Gran Canaria had been reserved from February 23 to May 15, which was planned to provide a "pristine and spectacular landscape."
But plans have been delayed with a deep clean of the area needed before filming can return there.
An exact release date for the second series has not been confirmed, but is expected in 2027.
Filming for ‘A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS’ Season 2 in Gran Canaria, Spain has been canceled.— Pop Base (@PopBase) April 14, 2026
The cancellation is due to historic rainfall that has flooded the sets, forcing production to relocate.
(https://t.co/X8UF7u1MJz) pic.twitter.com/UWhgLYvfEx
The acclaimed fantasy-comedy drama is inspired by George RR Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novels and chronicles Ser Duncan 'Dunk' the Tall and his squire, Aegon 'Egg' Targaryen.
Its first series contained six episodes and received strong reviews after its launch in January.
Meanwhile, while, the third and penultimate season of House of the Dragon is finished and will be premiering this June.