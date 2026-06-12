Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill will be joining the Peaky Blinders spin-off series, it has been announced.

Set in Birmingham in the 1950s, the show will follow gangster Tommy Shelby’s family as they navigate the aftermath of the Second World War and the race to rebuild the city becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions.

The series stars Jamie Bell and Charlie Heaton as Duke and Charles Shelby as they find themselves in a city of unprecedented opportunity and jeopardy.

Additional casting has also been announced for the series, which is being filmed in and around Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham.

The new castings include Hill – who played Varys on Game Of Thrones – as Clemmy Keeler, the fierce patriarch of the Keeler gangster family who rival the Peaky Blinders’ ambitions to rebuild Birmingham.

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