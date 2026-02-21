An ex-gamekeeper accused of shooting a man with a shotgun near Aberfeldy in 2024 hunted his victim down "like he was quarry", a court has been told.

Delivering his closing speech at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, prosecutor Greg Farrell said Campbell had carried out a "brazen, brutal and planned execution".

Both men had worked at Edradynate Estate, where Campbell was head gamekeeper between May 1984 and February 2018, and Mr Low was a groundsman between August 2000 and February 2023.

He is accused of shooting Mr Low at Leafy Lane near Pitilie, "having previously evinced malice and ill-will towards him", leaving him so severely injured that he died at the scene.

David Campbell, 77, is accused of murdering Brian Low, 65, on February 16 2024, having allegedly previously disabled CCTV cameras at his home in the Perthshire town in an attempt to conceal his whereabouts.

He told the court: "Having disabled his CCTV system and taped over his only doorbell camera, the accused David Campbell, wearing a hooded jacket, with a shotgun in a bag on his back, took his wife's bike from his home address."

He told the jury Campbell headed out to the site of the shooting, on a track in the countryside near Aberfeldy.

He continued: "There using his shotgun he shot Brian Low, hitting him on the face, chest and neck, and left him for dead.

"Brian Low was out with his dog Millie, going about his ordinary peaceful life. He was left to die on that track alone.

"That shotgun blast killed him within minutes or perhaps seconds. Brian Low had no chance. He was unarmed and unaware.

"This was a brazen, brutal and planned execution at a rural spot, a cowardly ambush motivated by nothing more than sheer malice."

The prosecutor added: "David Campbell was an expert shot. He hunted Brian Low down like he was quarry."

In his closing speech, Campbell's defence lawyer Tony Lenehan KC challenged the Crown's claim Mr Low was killed at 4.52pm on February 16, saying much of the evidence pointed to it happening at some point between 10pm that night and 8am the next day.

Earlier, Mr Farrell said 4.52pm was the point at which Mr Low's mobile phone, which was found on his body, stopped recording any movement.

Mr Lenehan said during the trial a forensics expert had testified that Mr Low's body showed "dual pattern lividity" - indicating it had lain still for "six, seven, eight or more hours" before being moved.

He said since Mr Low's body was not moved until the undertakers arrived at 2pm on February 17, the time of death could have been as late as 8am, and that there was "not much room for manoeuvre" before 10pm the previous day.

He also pointed to the evidence of Mr Low's partner Pam Curran and another witness, who he said told police in a number of interviews that Mr Low had been alive after 4.52pm on February 16.

Mr Lenehan said Ms Curran said she had heard Mr Low speaking to his dog at 6.40am on February 17, while another witness said she saw Mr Low "on the evening of February 16, hours after the point in time the Crown and the police have proposed for the shooting".

The KC said they changed their evidence months later, by which time he said the police - who had initially put the killing in the early hours of Saturday - had formed the "second theory" that the death occurred at 4.52pm on the Friday.

He suggested the police had done so in order to land a suspect, the inquiry having "no doubt started badly" due to the fact Mr Low's death was not initially treated as murder for a number of days.

Mr Lenehan told the court: "Theory two delivers a suspect. Theory one leaves them, so far, no suspect."

He also took issue with the prosecution's claim Campbell had harboured a "festering grievance" against Mr Low for a number of years, having suspected him of planting evidence on the estate to frame him for the illegal poisoning of birds of prey.

He said in February 2024 Campbell had a "nice life" and a "loving partner", and in the hours before the alleged killing he had been on the phone to the council's planning department asking about changing his garage doors.

He asked the jury: "Is it genuinely likely that after seven years you are going to kill someone?

"Hunting him down and killing him is the Crown's suggestion, throwing everything away.

"Is that remotely likely?"

Earlier, the court was shown CCTV footage from the afternoon of February 16 showing a hooded cyclist with a bag on their back, riding a bike Mr Farrell said matched that belonging to Campbell's wife.

He explained it showed the cyclist at 4.18pm heading down a road towards the track where the shooting occurred, and then coming back the other way shortly after 5pm.

Mr Farrell said: "If this isn't the accused it just so happens this cyclist was (caught on camera) at the beginning of his journey right around the corner from the accused's house, and is last seen right around the corner from the accused's house."

He added that despite the fact the bike's tyres were changed in the days following Mr Low's death, analysis of soil found elsewhere on the bike indicated it had been at the site of the alleged murder.

Campbell had originally faced eight charges, including murder, breaches of the peace and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

However, on Friday all but the murder charge were dropped. He denies murder, saying he was at home in Aberfeldy at the time of the alleged crime.

The jury is expected to begin its deliberations on Monday.

The trial continues before Lord Scott.