Smugglers were offered £10,000 and a free holiday to import the drugs.

By Ella Bennett

A man who offered free all-inclusive holidays to family and friends if they imported cocaine into the UK in their suitcases, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

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Michael Street, 52, offered £10,000 and a free holiday to smugglers if they were successful in importing cocaine from the Caribbean to the UK. In total, officers found that over seven months, 67kg of the Class A drug was smuggled in through their suitcases, which had a street value of nearly £8 million. Nine people have been sentenced to a combined 136 years following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police. The gang were caught after officers covertly followed 23-year-old Archie Costello and 66-year-old Cathryn Boorer, intercepting them at Gatwick Airport where they had 12kg of cocaine hidden in the lining of their suitcases. Following their arrest, officers trawled through thousands of files on the pair's devices, which allowed them to paint a picture of the full organised crime network. Ultimately, leading to the arrest of Michael Street. Read more: Snapchat sex predator who preyed on more than 70 young girls jailed for 30 years Read more: Russell Brand's drug addiction and ex-wife Katy Perry left out of rape trial

Michael Street, 52, offered £10,000 and a free holiday to smugglers if they were successful. Picture: Met Police

Detective Superintendent Lewis Sanderson, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: "The huge sentences reflect the seriousness of these offences and demonstrate our determination to bring drug traffickers to justice. “Michael Street actively recruited people that didn’t have a criminal record, as he naively thought they could smuggle cocaine undetected. Clearly, he was wrong. Our message to these criminals is clear, no matter how you try to evade police, we will identify you and we will hold you to account. “We know that the drug trade fuels violence in London – and we are relentless in our pursuit to stop the groups importing them. Our approach is working, we disrupted serious and organised crime groups over 21,000 times last year, an increase of 63 per cent compared to 2024.”

A Met investigation was launched after Border Force and the National Crime Agency intercepted three separate cocaine importations at Heathrow and Gatwick Airport between April and June 2024. Detectives found a link between the separate cases and established that the six people were members of the same smuggling gang. Through phone evidence, financial records, travel bookings, CCTV, and cell-site data, officers uncovered that the suspects were all known to each other and the scheme had been run as a family operation. The first person Street recruited was Cathryn Boorer. She took her first trip from Jamaica to the UK in January 2024 and brought back a large amount of cocaine. The evidence showed that Boorer and Street lived in the same multiple occupancy house in Orpington. This home was the hub of the organised crime group. Suitcases containing cash and drugs were dropped off and picked up from there.

Archie Costello and Cathryn Boorer. Picture: Met Police

Officers pored through phones and were able to uncover that Lee Roberts became involved with the conspiracy in December 2023. Roberts subsequently brought Sharon Hardes into the group. Border Force intercepted suitcases belonging to Hardes and Roberts as they arrived back from Jamaica in April 2024. They discovered more than 40kg of cocaine hidden in both their suitcases. Costello’s father, Barry Costello, and Freddy McCormack-Bakewell were also part of the conspiracy and were caught trying to bring 28kg of cocaine from Jamaica in April 2024. It was also found that Costello told Freddy McCormack-Bakewell “keep your mouth shut and you’ll completely get off with it.” As part of their investigation, officers established that two of the group had recently flown to Jamaica and were expected to land back in the UK. Officers tracked their return flight and on 14 June 2024, covertly filmed Archie Costello and Cathryn Boorer at Gatwick Airport as they pulled their suitcases off the luggage belt.

Cocaine in McCormack's suitcase. Picture: Met Police

When officers scanned their suitcases at customs they had 12kg of cocaine in the lining of both cases. Boorer had also hidden 35.6g of cocaine in her underwear. Costello had also completed a successful importation of cocaine from Jamaica with Brooke Hardy in April 2024. Detectives also analysed X-ray images at the airport, which showed cash had been hidden in the lining of the suitcases on the outbound flights. This was proven to be profits from previous importations. Officers believed that if the group had not been stopped, they would have imported a further £4 million worth of cocaine into the UK.

Michael Forrest, who legally changed his name to Cuba Miguel Santos was arrested at his home on 15 March 2025 after officers uncovered his role in the conspiracy. Santos was a key facilitator in the conspiracy and the UK liaison with the group in Jamaica. He flew on the same trips as couriers, dropped off and picked up suitcases for those travelling, and travelled himself with cash from previous importations back to Jamaica.