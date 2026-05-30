Seven men have been jailed. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Flaminia Luck

A gang has been jailed for nearly 50 years following an 18-month operation into drug and money laundering across in Oldham and Rochdale.

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Their criminal activity spanned between January 2024 to May 2025, and saw suspects travel around Europe in luxury vehicles, showing off their lavish lifestyle that had been gained through illegal avenues, Greater Manchester Police said. The group of seven men operated across England and Scotland, and throughout the investigation, significant amounts of cash and drugs were moved, including the supply of 80kg worth of cannabis valued at over £1 million. Throughout the investigation, huge amounts of cash and drugs were moved, including the supply of 80kg worth of cannabis valued at over £1 million. The seven men were jailed for a combined 46 years and five months at Manchester Crown Square Court on Friday.

. Picture: GMP

Sajjad Anwar of Bronte Close, Rochdale, has been jailed for three years after being found guilty of conspiracy to transfer criminal property in England.

of Bronte Close, Rochdale, has been jailed for three years after being found guilty of conspiracy to transfer criminal property in England. Umar Vakas of Rising Lane, Oldham, has been jailed for 11 years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs in England and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs in Scotland.

of Rising Lane, Oldham, has been jailed for 11 years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs in England and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs in Scotland. Anthony Carter of Briarwood Crescent, Stockport, has been jailed for nine years and nine months after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

of Briarwood Crescent, Stockport, has been jailed for nine years and nine months after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. Talha Nasim of Boundary Street, Rochdale, has been jailed for two years and four months after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs in England and Scotland.

of Boundary Street, Rochdale, has been jailed for two years and four months after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs in England and Scotland. Waqas Mustafa of Fitzwilliam Road, Rotherham, has been jailed for nine years and eight months after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs in England.

of Fitzwilliam Road, Rotherham, has been jailed for nine years and eight months after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs in England. Bilal Irshad of Aubrey Street, Rochdale, has been jailed for six years and eight months after being found guilty of conspiracy to transfer criminal property in England and Scotland.

of Aubrey Street, Rochdale, has been jailed for six years and eight months after being found guilty of conspiracy to transfer criminal property in England and Scotland. Mohamed Kayani of Shelfield Lane, Rochdale has been jailed for four years after being found guilty of conspiracy to transfer criminal property in England and Scotland.

Irshad and Kayani together operated a sophisticated money‑laundering network between £500,000 and £2 million. Picture: GMP

In August 2024, Umar Vakas, Sajjad Anwar, and Talha Nasim were observed travelling through France, Switzerland, Monaco, and Italy in luxury vehicles such as top-of-the-range Audi’s, Lamborghini’s and Mercedes. Later that year, investigations showed communications between Kayani and Irshad revealed the movement of large sums of cash, including £60,000 in one transaction and further discussions involving over £100,000. The court heard how in February 2025 evidence linked Vakas and Nasim to the supply of high-grade “moon rock” cannabis, with videos and messages between the two confirming an 80kg deal valued at over £1 million. That same month, Kayani was stopped by officers on the M62, with a search of his vehicle uncovered more than £115,000 in cash concealed in a bag for life in a footwell behind Kayani’s seat. In the final months of the investigation, Bilal Irshad was arrested at an office in Salford operating under the name ZA Investments Ltd. We seized nearly £100,000 in cash, a safe, and a cash-counting machine. Further evidence showed Vakas arranging cocaine deals, which included videos of kilogram blocks of cocaine branded to indicate high purity. On 8 May 2025, officers executed a warrant at a property on Fitzwilliam Road in Rotherham, where Wakas Mustafa was found in possession of crack cocaine, heroin, cannabis, and cutting agents. Anwar had a significant role money‑laundering network; he directed others and oversaw the movement and concealment of criminal proceeds. Vakas was a central figure in the drug‑supply operation, he acted as a broker arranging wholesale transactions between suppliers and buyers. He was involved in the supply of cocaine, cannabis and ketamine in England and cannabis into Scotland. Carter was a wholesale purchaser who received multi‑kilogram quantities of cocaine under the instruction of Vakas during a period in April 2025. Nasim played a key role in the supply of cannabis, including cross‑border distribution into Scotland. Mustafa acted as a custodian and a courier of wholesale amounts of drugs. The 33-year-old maintained detailed drug ledgers documenting transactions and quantities. He was found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia at the time of arrest. Irshad and Kayani together operated a sophisticated money‑laundering network using business accounts, cash‑storage locations and structured transfers. The pair laundered between £500,000 and £2 million, with Irshad in a leading role and Kayani providing significant support.