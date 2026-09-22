The court heard that the couriers each had two suitcases, which were both packed with 20 kilos of cannabis, amounting to 460 kilos in total.

Gang members jailed over plot to import cannabis worth £13.8m into UK. Picture: NCA

By Ella Bennett

Four members of a drug smuggling gang who were part of a plot to import cannabis worth £13.8 million into the UK have been jailed.

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The group came under investigation after they were arrested in August 2024 when class B drugs were found packed into 22 suitcases. They had arrived in the UK on the same flights from Thailand via Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. Carsten Kyei, 21, from Newham, Bradley Lloyd, 27, from Wythenshawe, Lewis Ross, 35, from Bolton, and Nathan Vitorino, 26, from Welwyn Garden City, were all sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court. The court heard that the couriers each had two suitcases, which were both packed with 20 kilos of cannabis, amounting to 460 kilos in total. The couriers had to pay an excess charge at Bangkok Airport to put them in the hold as they were so heavy. Read more: Vinyl forger jailed after making £2.7 million from counterfeit records Read more: 'Manipulative' transgender sex offender who groomed and raped young girl nine times jailed for 20 years

Four members of a drugs smuggling gang who were part of a plot to import cannabis worth £13.8 million into the UK via Birmingham Airport have been sentenced. Picture: Alamy