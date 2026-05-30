Sentencing guidelines do not take children sexually abusing other children into account, says Jess Phillips

Jess Phillips MP has weighed in on the Fordingbridge rape fury. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

Victims of sexual offences committed by children are being asked to “suck it up” for the sake of their attackers’ rehabilitation, the former safeguarding minister has said in the wake of the Fordingbridge rapes.

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The girl was raped when she was 14 by three boys, two aged 15 and one aged 14, in Fordingbridge, Hampshire in January 2025. Picture: Alamy

Two 15-year-olds were given non-custodial sentences after raping the two girls, with a judge at Southampton Crown Court saying he wanted to “avoid criminalising these children unnecessarily”. A third boy, now aged 14, was also convicted of his involvement in the second attack and an indecent images offence, and received another non-custodial sentence. The Attorney General has since referred their sentences to the Court of Appeal for review as “unduly lenient”. In her interview, Ms Phillips called for sentencing guidelines for children to be reviewed, suggesting they placed too much emphasis on the perpetrator and not enough on the victims.

The trial at Southampton Crown Court involves three boys accused in connection with the rape of two girls in two incidents. Picture: Alamy

She described a “growing trend of children sexually abusing other children”, saying: “I don’t think that the sentencing guidelines have been updated with that in mind.” Ms Phillips added: “If we look at the findings in the Southport Inquiry, obviously a terrible and heinous crime committed by a child, one of the main findings of the first bit of the inquiry is that where we focus too heavily on the perpetrator and their vulnerabilities, and don’t think about the public safety element. “We are essentially asking the girls in Fordingbridge, and now these new cases that have been reported in The Guardian, to essentially suck it up for the sake of the perception of what is best for the perpetrators. “I think absolutely this all needs looking at.”