Gangland hitman jailed for 26 years after Hogmanay pub New Year's Eve shooting
Marc Webley, 38, was killed outside The Anchor Inn in Edinburgh on New Year's Eve, 2023
A hitman who shot dead another man outside a pub just before midnight on Hogmanay has been jailed for at least 26 years.
Listen to this article
Grant Hunter, 34, joked that Marc Webley, 38, "didn't live to see the bells" after gunning him down outside The Anchor Inn in Edinburgh on December 31, 2023.
The victim, who had a history of involvement in gangland violence, had taunted his rivals on social media hours before his death, daring them to "come and get it".
Hunter, who last month pleaded guilty to murder, had carried out the killing on "behalf of others" who were "unknown" to police, the High Court in Edinburgh heard.
He also admitted attempting to murder Stewart Pearson, who survived after being shot in the attack.
The "paid assassin" was sentenced to at least 26 years behind bars at the the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.
Judge Lord Mulholland told him he had committed the murder for financial gain and for the "furtherance of serious organised crime".
He added: "Your cowardly actions will haunt you for the rest of your life."
CCTV images shown to the court showed Hunter parking a stolen Hyundai Tucson car outside the pub before approaching Mr Webley and Mr Pearson and shooting them.
The initial shots missed Mr Webley, who was wearing a stab vest, and he attempted to flee the scene before eventually being shot in the back.
He was later pronounced dead at hospital.
Mr Pearson was struck by a bullet in the initial shooting and fell into the roadway. He has since made a full recovery.
Hunter fled the scene but was arrested days later. The murder weapon has never been recovered.
The day after the shooting, Hunter made jokes about Mr Webley "not seeing the bells" and reportedly said he pulled his mask down so the victim "knew who had done it to him", a witness told the court.
His desire to be seen by his victim was "sinister" but ultimately led to his "undoing" as was subsequently recognised by police officers and members of the public, the judge said.
Hunter was said to have shown "no remorse" for his actions.
Hunter's former partner Emma McVie, 27, and Gary Robertson, 22, also admitted their involvement in the case by attempting to pervert the course of justice.
McVie, who travelled in the stolen vehicle with Hunter to the crime scene, cleaned the getaway car and the clothes they were wearing.
Robertson disposed of the gun, and supplied cash, cocaine and a change of clothing to the pair.
McVie was jailed for four-and-a-half years, while Robertson was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison.
Moira Orr, procurator fiscal at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: "Marc Webley's murder was a targeted shooting carried out by Grant Hunter on Hogmanay during a time when many people would have been out celebrating.
"This shocking incident cost one man his life and endangered the life of another, who also suffered a gunshot wound.
"Overall, Hunter's actions put the lives of the public in serious danger.
"This conviction should send a strong message to others involved in this kind of criminal behaviour - you cannot hide from justice, and we will use all the tools available to us as we strive to keep the communities we serve safe."