Marc Webley, 38, was killed outside The Anchor Inn in Edinburgh on New Year's Eve, 2023

Grant Hunter has been jailed for 26 years. Picture: Police Scotland

A hitman who shot dead another man outside a pub just before midnight on Hogmanay has been jailed for at least 26 years.

Grant Hunter, 34, joked that Marc Webley, 38, "didn't live to see the bells" after gunning him down outside The Anchor Inn in Edinburgh on December 31, 2023. The victim, who had a history of involvement in gangland violence, had taunted his rivals on social media hours before his death, daring them to "come and get it". Hunter, who last month pleaded guilty to murder, had carried out the killing on "behalf of others" who were "unknown" to police, the High Court in Edinburgh heard.

Floral tributes left close to the scene near the Anchor Inn in Granton, Edinburgh, where Marc Webley was killed in a shooting just before midnight on New Year's Eve 2023. Picture: Alamy

He also admitted attempting to murder Stewart Pearson, who survived after being shot in the attack. The "paid assassin" was sentenced to at least 26 years behind bars at the the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday. Judge Lord Mulholland told him he had committed the murder for financial gain and for the "furtherance of serious organised crime". He added: "Your cowardly actions will haunt you for the rest of your life." CCTV images shown to the court showed Hunter parking a stolen Hyundai Tucson car outside the pub before approaching Mr Webley and Mr Pearson and shooting them. The initial shots missed Mr Webley, who was wearing a stab vest, and he attempted to flee the scene before eventually being shot in the back. He was later pronounced dead at hospital. Mr Pearson was struck by a bullet in the initial shooting and fell into the roadway. He has since made a full recovery. Hunter fled the scene but was arrested days later. The murder weapon has never been recovered.

Police forensic officers search the area close to the scene where Marc Webley, aged 38, was killed in a shooting just before midnight on New Year's Eve, 2023. Picture: Alamy

The day after the shooting, Hunter made jokes about Mr Webley "not seeing the bells" and reportedly said he pulled his mask down so the victim "knew who had done it to him", a witness told the court. His desire to be seen by his victim was "sinister" but ultimately led to his "undoing" as was subsequently recognised by police officers and members of the public, the judge said. Hunter was said to have shown "no remorse" for his actions. Hunter's former partner Emma McVie, 27, and Gary Robertson, 22, also admitted their involvement in the case by attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Emma McVie. Picture: Police Scotland