There are concerns about long-term funding for services dedicated to supporting children and young people exposed to domestic violence.

By Thea Rickard

A record number of phone calls have been made from people concerned about children living in domestic abuse households, according to NSPCC figures shared with LBC.

The children’s charity says it dealt with 7,825 inquiries in the year to March 2025, from adults concerned about children living in environments where abuse between partners had occurred – an increase of 14% on the previous year. Sophie, not her real name, spoke exclusively to LBC about the impact the domestic abuse she suffered had on her son. She told us when she tried to break up with her then-husband, "he alienated me from my son and made sure that he did everything with him and I wasn't allowed to do anything with him." "I lived in the house for two years from me saying I want to finish this relationship and on various occasions he told me I could go but I had to leave the children behind." Read more: Government pledges extra £19m for safe housing for domestic abuse survivors Read more: Police forces to get specialist sexual offence teams under new strategy to tackle violence against women

She said: “I didn't feel like I could leave the children because of the amount of abuse that I'd received I didn't want that to be then onto the children. "And I knew that if I did that, I'd never see the children again. I couldn't leave the children in his care, so that was emotional abuse and it just got really intense in those two years." The NSPCC says it expects cases like Sophie’s will continue to rise over Christmas, and that it is often harder for victims and their children to escape from their abusive partners when schools are closed, leaving many trapped and afraid at home. It says it received nearly 3,000 calls to its helpline Childline over the festive period last year.