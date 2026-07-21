Monty Don has paid tribute to Gardener’s World contributor David J.C. Austin, who has died aged 67 from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

Mr Austin, the chairman of David Austin Roses, was announced to have died this week in his Shropshire home after suffering from the rare illness, which causes brain damage over time.

His roses were often seen on the show and also seen at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Don shared a tribute to Mr Austin, who was part of a family of expert rose growers and a contributor to the Gardener’s World TV series over many years.

"I am so sorry to hear this. My regards and condolences to all his family,” the 71-year-old presenter wrote on Instagram.

"But what legacy he leaves - millions of exquisite roses that will live on for so many, enriching all our lives."

Read also: Tony Thorpe, guitarist best known for 1970s group The Rubettes, dies aged 80

What is Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease?

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) is a rare and fatal condition that causes brain damage and usually leads to the death of the sufferer within one year.

Those with CJD usually die from an infection as the disease leaves those with it extremely vulnerable.

There are only a handful of deaths in the UK every year from the variants of CJD.

According to the NHS, symptoms of CJD include:

loss of intellect and memory

changes in personality

loss of balance and co-ordination

slurred speech

vision problems and blindness

abnormal jerking movements

progressive loss of brain function and mobility

“There's currently no cure for CJD, so treatment aims to relieve symptoms and make the affected person feel as comfortable as possible,” the NHS said.

“This can include using medicine such as antidepressants to help with anxiety and depression, and painkillers to relieve pain.”