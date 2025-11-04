Former England boss Sir Gareth Southgate felt he had become “divisive” among a polarised fanbase before deciding to stand down from the job following defeat in the Euro 2024 final.

Sir Gareth spent eight years in charge of the men’s senior team and took his side to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup as well as successive European Championship finals.

The 55-year-old believes a change in heart from many England supporters played a role in his decision to step down.

He also felt his heart just was not in the job any more, despite all of the highs of his tenure.

Speaking on The Sports Agents podcast, Sir Gareth said: “I felt my presence had become divisive. You couldn’t deny that I was polarising the fanbase.

“From a personal perspective, there was less joy in the wins, you know? And then you have got to think well, actually, ‘why am I doing this?'"

