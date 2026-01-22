Police have been mocked over a computer-generated image of a robber they are trying to track down, with claims it looks strikingly similar to pop star Gary Barlow.

Kent Police uploaded the picture to its website following a robbery in Ramsgate on December 16.

A teenage boy reportedly had his bag snatched after he was threatened near the train station.

In an appeal for the suspect, the force also posted the e-fit to its Facebook page.

"A computer-generated image has been issued by our officers who are investigating a robbery in Ramsgate on Tuesday 16 December 2025.

"It's reported a bag was snatched from a teenage boy, after threats were made to him in an alleyway near the train station at around 4.30pm. Our officers attended and initial enquiries were completed,” the force wrote.

