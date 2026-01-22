We want him back for good! Police mocked over Gary Barlow lookalike e-fit in hunt for petty thief
Kent Police uploaded the picture to its website following a robbery in Ramsgate on December 16.
Police have been mocked over a computer-generated image of a robber they are trying to track down, with claims it looks strikingly similar to pop star Gary Barlow.
Listen to this article
Kent Police uploaded the picture to its website following a robbery in Ramsgate on December 16.
A teenage boy reportedly had his bag snatched after he was threatened near the train station.
In an appeal for the suspect, the force also posted the e-fit to its Facebook page.
"A computer-generated image has been issued by our officers who are investigating a robbery in Ramsgate on Tuesday 16 December 2025.
"It's reported a bag was snatched from a teenage boy, after threats were made to him in an alleyway near the train station at around 4.30pm. Our officers attended and initial enquiries were completed,” the force wrote.
Read more: Shoplifters are 'scumbags': Retro store owner behind viral sign calls on Starmer to take action
Read more: Teacher opens up about being 'mocked and stalked' online after being injured breaking up fight between students
It added: "An investigation has led to the creation of an e-fit image of a man police wish to identify, who is described as white and aged between 45 and 50 years old, around 5ft 9in tall, with fair hair in twists and a braided beard.
"Anyone with relevant information to assist the investigation is urged to contact Kent Police."
The comments were soon flooded with claims that the e-fit of the alleged thief is the spitting image of Take That frontman Gary Barlow.
“They always look like Gary Barlow,” one user wrote.
Another wrote in reference to the Take That song 'Back For Good': “Whatever he said or whatever he did, he didn't mean it.
”A third user joked that it looked more like Keith Lemon.
“Thats Gary when you set the Bar Low,” another joked.