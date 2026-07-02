He has been charged with one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14

He will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 5 August. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Gary Glitter has been charged with a string of historical child sexual offences.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The charges relate to one victim, and the offences are alleged to have taken place between the years of 1978-1981 at a residential address in Kensington. The allegations were first reported to the Met Police on Friday, 9 January 2025. The glam rock singer, 82, whose real name is Paul Gadd, has been charged with one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13, and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14. He will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 5 August.

The allegations against the ex-singer were first reported to the Met Police on Friday, 9 January 2025. Picture: Getty

Bethan David, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor in CPS London said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Paul Gadd with one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14. “This follows allegations made by a woman relating to a period of alleged abuse that took place between 1978 and 1981. “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to do so. “We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police as they have carried out their investigation into the allegations. “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that proceedings are now active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial. “It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The former singer is currently jailed at category C HMP Channings Wood in Devon. Picture: Getty