Gary Glitter appears in court charged with 1970s child sex offences
Glitter, 82, has been charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14 between 1978 and 1981
Ex-pop star Gary Glitter has appeared in court charged with sexual offences dating back to the 1970s against a girl aged between eight and 11.
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Glitter, 82, whose real name is Paul Gadd, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14 between 1978 and 1981.
Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay KC said the alleged offences occurred at Glitter’s home in Kensington and Chelsea, west London.
Prosecutors allege Glitter would give the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, chocolate and “invite her into his house where he then committed a number of serious sexual offences”.
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Glitter appeared at the court via videolink wearing a blue shirt, glasses and a cap.
After being asked to confirm his name, Glitter said: “Your honour, excuse me, I’m extremely deaf and unless I’m lip-reading I can’t hear.
“My name is Paul Gadd.”
Glitter added: “Sorry, your honour, may I make a suggestion?
“If the barrister turns the volume down a little bit, it wouldn’t be so distorting in my hearing aids.”
Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded Glitter into custody and he will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 2 – the judge added it was “to be determined” whether this would be via videolink or in person.
The judge told Glitter: “You face charges that include an offence which is indictable only, which means only the Crown Court can deal with it.
“The other three charges are related because it’s the same complainant.
“In that circumstance, all four charges are sent to the Crown Court, the Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, where you will appear on September 2.”
The Metropolitan Police previously said the allegations were first reported to the force on January 9 last year and Glitter was interviewed on July 22 2025 in relation to the investigation.
Glitter was one of the biggest stars of his time, selling 18 million records in five years in the early 1970s and enjoyed transatlantic success with a string of hits including Rock And Roll (Parts One And Two), I’m The Leader Of The Gang (I Am) and Do You Wanna Touch Me.
The glam era was short and, despite a series of comebacks, his final UK top 40 hit was in 1984 with Another Rock And Roll Christmas.