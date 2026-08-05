Glitter, 82, has been charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14 between 1978 and 1981

Gadd at Southwark Crown Court in 2015. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Ex-pop star Gary Glitter has appeared in court charged with sexual offences dating back to the 1970s against a girl aged between eight and 11.

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Glitter, 82, whose real name is Paul Gadd, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14 between 1978 and 1981. Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay KC said the alleged offences occurred at Glitter’s home in Kensington and Chelsea, west London. Prosecutors allege Glitter would give the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, chocolate and “invite her into his house where he then committed a number of serious sexual offences”. Read more: Gary Glitter charged with string of historic child sex crimes Read more: What has Gary Glitter been charged with?

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of former glam rock singer Gary Glitter appearing via video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court, central London, where he is charged with sex offences against a girl dating back to 1978. Picture: PA

Glitter appeared at the court via videolink wearing a blue shirt, glasses and a cap. After being asked to confirm his name, Glitter said: “Your honour, excuse me, I’m extremely deaf and unless I’m lip-reading I can’t hear. “My name is Paul Gadd.” Glitter added: “Sorry, your honour, may I make a suggestion? “If the barrister turns the volume down a little bit, it wouldn’t be so distorting in my hearing aids.” Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded Glitter into custody and he will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 2 – the judge added it was “to be determined” whether this would be via videolink or in person. The judge told Glitter: “You face charges that include an offence which is indictable only, which means only the Crown Court can deal with it.

Gary Glitter on stage in London, 1975. Picture: Getty