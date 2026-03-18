Convicted paedophile Gary Glitter is reportedly "on his last legs" in his prison cell with his fellow inmates suspecting he will die behind bars.

The disgraced 81-year-old is currently serving a prison sentence at HMP Channings Wood in Devon and is reportedly "deaf and can barely move", according to The Sun.

A source told the newspaper: "Most people would struggle to recognise him now. He seems to be on his last legs, with his body giving up.

"And if he doesn't get parole soon most officers and inmates think he will see out his days in jail."

Glitter was sent back to prison in 2023 just six weeks after being released, having served eight years of a 16-year sentence for abusing three schoolgirls between 1975 and 1980.

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