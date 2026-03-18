Gary Glitter 'near death' in prison as inmates say paedophile singer is on his 'last legs'
The convicted sex offender is currently serving a prison sentence at HMP Channings Wood in Devon
Convicted paedophile Gary Glitter is reportedly "on his last legs" in his prison cell with his fellow inmates suspecting he will die behind bars.
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The disgraced 81-year-old is currently serving a prison sentence at HMP Channings Wood in Devon and is reportedly "deaf and can barely move", according to The Sun.
A source told the newspaper: "Most people would struggle to recognise him now. He seems to be on his last legs, with his body giving up.
"And if he doesn't get parole soon most officers and inmates think he will see out his days in jail."
Glitter was sent back to prison in 2023 just six weeks after being released, having served eight years of a 16-year sentence for abusing three schoolgirls between 1975 and 1980.
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The source added that Glitter, whose real name is Paul Francis Gadd, is regarded as "arrogant in prison and most inmates don't like him."
They said: "He has to be kept on a [Vulnerable Prisoners Unit] as it is not solely a jail for sex offenders. He is kept out of harm's way because he would not be safe on another wing, but he is spending up to 23 hours a day in his cell."
The former pop star was jailed for 16 years in 2015 for the abuse of three schoolgirls between 1975 and 1980.
Glitter was later released from prison in February 2023 having completed half of his 16-year-sentence.
However, he found himself back in prison just six weeks later after he allegedly utilised a mobile phone to view footage of young girls on the dark web whilst residing in a bail hostel, thereby violating his parole terms.
Glitter was refused bail in February 2024 and again in June 2025.
In 2025, a Parole Board said: "We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board refused the release of Paul Gadd following a paper review.
"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community."