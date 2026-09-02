Ex-pop star Gary Glitter has pleaded not guilty to eight allegations of sexual abuse against a girl when she was aged between eight and 11.

Glitter, 82, whose real name is Paul Gadd, is accused of offences against the girl between 1978 and 1981, after allegedly giving her chocolate and inviting her to his home in Kensington and Chelsea, west London.

It is said he caused the girl to touch his genitals and “engaged in unlawful sexual intercourse” with her.

At Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, Glitter appeared on a videolink from HMP Channing Wood to enter his pleas.

He denies four charges of indecent assault, two counts of indecency with a child, and two charges of sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13.

Judge Tony Baumgartner, the Recorder of Westminster, adjourned the case for a three-week trial starting on November 22 next year.

Glitter, who wore a grey hat, brown jacket, and blue shirt for the court hearing, occasionally sipping from an orange drink, was accompanied by a lawyer at the prison.

He replied “absolutely not guilty” to two of the eight charges, and repeated “not guilty” to the remaining six.

The Metropolitan Police previously said the allegations were first reported to the force on January 9 last year and Glitter was interviewed on July 22 2025 in relation to the investigation.

Glitter was one of the biggest stars of his time, selling 18 million records in five years in the early 1970s and enjoyed transatlantic success with a string of hits including Rock And Roll (Parts One And Two), I’m The Leader Of The Gang (I Am), and Do You Wanna Touch Me.

The glam era was short and, despite a series of comebacks, his final UK top 40 hit was in 1984 with Another Rock And Roll Christmas.