The singer was questioned in prison about alleged offences against a girl under 14 in the late 1970s and early 1980s

The singer, 82, was questioned in prison under caution after an allegation was made last January, according to The Sun. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Disgraced pop star Gary Glitter has been interviewed by police about fresh claims of child sex offences.

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Glitter was spoken to by specialist detectives in prison and denied the allegations, a source told the Sun. Picture: Getty

The Metropolitan Police said: “A man in his 80s was interviewed under caution in relation to the reported offending". Cops said the investigation is "ongoing" and confirmed the alleged victim is being supported by specialist officers. Glitter was spoken to by specialist detectives in prison and denied the allegations, a source told the Sun. “But he knows how serious this is and what it could mean for him. He’s very down and fears never tasting freedom again," the source told the paper.

The glam rock star, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was jailed for 16 years in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls between 1975 and 1980. Picture: Getty

"He is pretty much on his last legs in jail and this could finish him off. But his alleged victim wants justice before he dies.” Glitter was first jailed in 1999 for possessing child abuse images. He fled to Cambodia after his release in 2002 but was deported amid reports of sex crime accusations. He was jailed again in March 2006 for two-and-a-half years after being convicted of abusing two girls, aged 10 and 11, in Vietnam.