Gary Glitter interviewed by police over fresh child sex accusations
The singer was questioned in prison about alleged offences against a girl under 14 in the late 1970s and early 1980s
Disgraced pop star Gary Glitter has been interviewed by police about fresh claims of child sex offences.
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The glam rock star, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was jailed for 16 years in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls between 1975 and 1980.
The latest claims are of alleged offences against a girl younger than 14 in the late 1970s and early 1980s at an address in Kensington, west London.
The singer, 82, was questioned in prison under caution after an allegation was made last January, according to The Sun.
He is held at a category C HMP Channings Wood in Devon, and his current jail term ends in February 2031, when he would be 87.
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The Metropolitan Police said: “A man in his 80s was interviewed under caution in relation to the reported offending".
Cops said the investigation is "ongoing" and confirmed the alleged victim is being supported by specialist officers.
Glitter was spoken to by specialist detectives in prison and denied the allegations, a source told the Sun.
“But he knows how serious this is and what it could mean for him. He’s very down and fears never tasting freedom again," the source told the paper.
"He is pretty much on his last legs in jail and this could finish him off. But his alleged victim wants justice before he dies.”
Glitter was first jailed in 1999 for possessing child abuse images.
He fled to Cambodia after his release in 2002 but was deported amid reports of sex crime accusations.
He was jailed again in March 2006 for two-and-a-half years after being convicted of abusing two girls, aged 10 and 11, in Vietnam.
In 2015 he was put behind bars for 16 years for the historic abuse of three young girls and was released on license halfway through in February 2023. He was placed back in jail just six weeks later after breaching his licence conditions by reportedly trying to browse images of children on the dark web.
His latest attempt at parole was rejected in June last year.
His offences dating back to the 1970s were uncovered as part of Operation Yewtree, the Metropolitan Police investigation launched in the wake of the exposure of Jimmy Savile scandal.
Gadd became the first person to be arrested as part of the investigation in October 2012 when he was held at his London home.