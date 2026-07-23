Other signatories include crime writer Val McDermid, musician and songwriter Brian Eno, former chairman of Greggs Ian Gregg, economist and former City trader Gary Stevenson, and investor Julia Davies

Gary Lineker is among 120 UK-based millionaires calling on Andy Burnham to impose higher taxes on their wealth in an open letter. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Gary Lineker is among 120 UK-based millionaires calling on Andy Burnham to impose higher taxes on their wealth in an open letter.

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The “Proud to Pay” letter to the Prime Minister, organised by the Patriotic Millionaires UK campaign group and published on Thursday, claims the money raised from higher taxes on wealth could be used to reduce inequality, support public infrastructure, and back small businesses. It reads: “We want you to tax us. We can afford it. “We’re not talking about higher taxes on those who get up and go to work for their income every day, but on the very richest whose income is derived from the wealth they hold.” Read more: 'My clients are ready to pull the trigger': Britain's super-rich prepare to flee over fears of Burnham tax raids Read more: Prisons facing chaos after Burnham paused early release scheme following outcry from slain policeman's widow

Lineker commented: “Paying your fair share is a basic British value, but so many ordinary people are already paying more than they can afford. “Our richest people can do more and most want to. “Our fantastic country deserves all of us to get behind it.” “I’m proud to stand with people across the UK who want to live in a more equal society,” the sports pundit and former footballer added. “To live up to our national values our new government must raise taxes on extreme levels of wealth for a fairer, better, more hopeful Britain.”

Former City trader Gary Stevenson is among those calling for a wealth tax. Picture: Alamy

Other signatories include crime writer Val McDermid, musician and songwriter Brian Eno, former chairman of Greggs Ian Gregg, economist and former City trader Gary Stevenson, and investor Julia Davies. “We millionaires are here to be taxed more and we urge our new PM to grab this opportunity with both hands and tax our wealth,” Ms Davies, a member of Patriotic Millionaires, said. “This is a fresh opportunity for our country,” she added. “A chance for the Prime Minister to help rebalance power, reduce the shocking levels of wealth inequality which intensifies the cost of living crisis, and raise much-needed revenue for our public services, improving life for everyone.”

Prime Minister Andy Burnham during a bus ride during a visit to Bath. Picture: Alamy