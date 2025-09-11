In a major upset, the former Match of the Day presenter was named best TV presenter at Wednesday's ceremony. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Gary Lineker said it was "amazing" to break Ant and Dec's 23-year winning streak at the National Television Awards (NTAs).

In a major upset, the former Match of the Day presenter was named best TV presenter at Wednesday's ceremony. After winning the award, the former footballer said: "Blimey, I've won the Ant and Dec trophy." The NTA winners are chosen by viewers and Lineker, who left the BBC football show after 26 years in May, admitted it was "not lost on me why I might have won this award". "I think it demonstrates that perhaps it's OK sometimes for us to use our platform to speak up on behalf of those who have no voice," he added. Elsewhere, Gavin and Stacey's finale won the award for best comedy, having attracted more than 20 million viewers on Christmas Day.

Gavin and Stacey's finale won the award for best comedy, having attracted more than 20 million viewers on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

Ruth Jones, who co-wrote and co-starred in the sitcom alongside James Corden, told the audience: "Alright, calm down. I'm going to the bar now for a pint of wine." The Traitors, another popular BBC show, missed out on a gong after losing out to I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in the reality competition section. Netflix drama Adolescence also had a successful night, winning best new drama as well as best drama performance for its 15-year-old star, Owen Cooper. Cooper was unable to accept the trophy in person as he is away in the US, but a video recording of him was shown. "Never could I have believed that this show, Adolescence, would change my life in the way that it has," he said. "It's the fact that the viewers who voted for this, it just shows what a powerful, impactful show that we all got to make."

Netflix drama Adolescence had a successful night, winning best new drama. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere, Strictly Come Dancing has won the talent show prize for the 10th year in a row. The BBC dance programme, which is returning to screens later this month, has faced controversy in recent years, including allegations about the behaviour of the show's professional dancers. In the winner's room, Pete Wicks, who competed last year, said: "It's one of the best things I've ever done. "For someone that had never danced before or done anything, I genuinely fell in love with it, and a lot of that is down to (dancer) Jowita (Przystal). It's down to all the pros. "But more than anything, it's down to all the people behind the scenes because it's an absolute machine. "The reason it's been going for 20 years, and the reason it's a national institution, is because of the people that make it - and it's one of the best things I've ever done in my life."

Shayne Ward, Tasha Ghouri, Pete Wicks, JB Gill, Sarah Hadland, Montell Douglas and Stefania Aleksander accept the 'Talent Show' Award for 'Strictly Come Dancing'. Picture: Getty

Animated duo Wallace & Gromit were also presented with a special recognition award. Molly-Mae's Behind It All won the best authored documentary award, beating Boyzone, Freddie Flintoff, Amy Dowden and Rob Burrow. The influencer, who joked that she had lost a shoe as she walked up to the stage, told the audience: "Just to be nominated for this award was such an honour. "I think as you guys saw, we were up against some seriously inspirational people in this category." She thanked the team behind the documentary, as well as her family and her partner, Tommy Fury, and their daughter. She said: "And finally, to Tommy and Bambi at home, I love you guys so much. I couldn't live without you guys."

Molly-Mae: Behind It All won the best authored documentary award. Picture: Getty