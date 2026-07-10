Gary Lineker has controversially called the Falkland Islands by their Argentinian name in his World Cup show.

The 1986 World Cup Golden Boot winner acknowledged the islands as Las Malvinas in the latest episode of The Rest is Football filmed in New York.

Lineker was a Three Lions starter when Argentina knocked England out of the Mexico World Cup, just four years after the South American nation saw 649 military personnel killed during their invasion of the British islands.

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