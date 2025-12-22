Gary Mounfield died last month at the age of 63.

Alan Wren (left) also known as Reni, Liam Gallagher (right) and John Squire (second right) carry Mani´s coffin following the funeral service of former Stone Roses and Primal Scream bass player Gary Mounfield. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay tribute to Stone Roses bassist Gary “Mani” Mounfield as the legendary musician was laid to rest today.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celebrities came out in force to pay tribute, with Stone Roses singer Ian Brown saying his bandmate was “a brother to me” and a “beautiful human being.” Mounfield died last month at the age of 63. Brown arrived at Manchester Cathedral on Monday along with some of the biggest names of British 90s music including Liam Gallagher, Paul Weller, Bobbie Gillespie and Bez, from the Happy Mondays. Read more: Stone Roses bassist Gary 'Mani' Mounfield’s cause of death revealed

David Beckham at the funeral of Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield at Manchester Cathedral, Salford. Picture: Alamy

Ian Brown leaves the funeral service of former Stone Roses and Primal Scream bass player Gary Mounfield. Picture: Alamy

Former Manchester United players David Beckham and Gary Neville were also among hundreds of mourners arriving for the service. Hundreds more fans gathered outside the cathedral and applauded as the cortege arrived, preceded by a guard of scooter riders as The Stone Roses track I Wanna Be Adored played on speakers. Mounfield was part of The Stone Roses’ classic line-up alongside singer Brown, guitarist John Squire and drummer Alan ‘Reni’ Wren.

Ian Brown at the funeral of Gary 'Mani' Mounfield at Manchester Cathedral. Picture: Alamy

He went on to join Primal Scream. Pausing briefly as he went into church, Brown said he was there to celebrate “what a beautiful human being that he was”. Asked what Mounfield meant to him, the singer said: “Everything. He’s a brother to me.”

Hundreds have gathered for the funeral of the Stone Roses' bassist Gary Mounfield. Picture: Alamy

Gary 'Mani' Mounfield of the Stone Roses performing on the main stage at the V Festival in Weston Park, Staffordshire. Picture: Alamy