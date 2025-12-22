Liam Gallagher and Ian Brown lay Stone Roses legend Gary 'Mani' Mounfield to rest as hundreds gather for star's funeral
Gary Mounfield died last month at the age of 63.
Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay tribute to Stone Roses bassist Gary “Mani” Mounfield as the legendary musician was laid to rest today.
Celebrities came out in force to pay tribute, with Stone Roses singer Ian Brown saying his bandmate was “a brother to me” and a “beautiful human being.”
Brown arrived at Manchester Cathedral on Monday along with some of the biggest names of British 90s music including Liam Gallagher, Paul Weller, Bobbie Gillespie and Bez, from the Happy Mondays.
Former Manchester United players David Beckham and Gary Neville were also among hundreds of mourners arriving for the service.
Hundreds more fans gathered outside the cathedral and applauded as the cortege arrived, preceded by a guard of scooter riders as The Stone Roses track I Wanna Be Adored played on speakers.
Mounfield was part of The Stone Roses’ classic line-up alongside singer Brown, guitarist John Squire and drummer Alan ‘Reni’ Wren.
He went on to join Primal Scream.
Pausing briefly as he went into church, Brown said he was there to celebrate “what a beautiful human being that he was”.
Asked what Mounfield meant to him, the singer said: “Everything. He’s a brother to me.”
Mounfield’s coffin, which was decorated with the classic artwork from The Stone Roses' first album, was carried into the cathedral as family and friends followed, with more applause from the crowd.
Dad-of-two Mounfield was last seen at the funeral of boxing icon Ricky Hatton in October.
However, just weeks later his family took to social media to confirm his death.
His nephew posted on X: “Unfortunately with sad news my uncle Gary Mani Mounfield from the Stone Roses has sadly passed away today.
“Thinking of his twins and my uncle Greg at this sad time. He will be reunited in heaven with his lovely wife Imelda. RIP Mani.”