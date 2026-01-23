The "King of the North" Burnham is set to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election, after the seat was vacated by former minister Andrew Gwynne

Labour insiders believe the former Manchester United right-back is well placed to be a candidate due to his instant name recognition and a history of supporting the Labour Party. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Andy Burnham will need a "Gary Neville-like" successor to replace him as Mayor of Greater Manchester to allow him to stand as MP, Labour sources have suggested.

Burnham is yet to declare himself in the running, with reports suggesting allies of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer are planning to block his return to Westminster over fears he could challenge for the leadership. Read more: Who is Andy Burnham? Leadership challenge rumours spread as Labour faces by-election Read more: David Lammy open to 'conversation' on alternatives to jury proposals

Picture: Getty

There are several other obstacles stopping Burnham taking the seat, such as the financial cost it would inflict on the Labour Party if he stepped down before his mayoral run ends in 2028. By opening up a Manchester mayoral election, Burnham would be diverting campaign funds away from other Labour council seats in May as the party attempts to stop Reform winning. But one way of offsetting this fiscal burden would be for Labour to have a recognised name on the ballot - such as Neville. Labour insiders believe the former Manchester United right-back is well-placed to be a candidate due to his instant name recognition and a history of supporting the Labour Party. “If you’re Andy it’s better to have the promise of a big gun rather than popping some unknown council leader on the ballot as the mayoral candidate, then [the mayoralty] falling to Nigel Farage,” the Labour insider told the i Paper. "I think he has somebody in mind in the shape of Gary Neville. Whether or not the party members would respond to that I don’t know." Neville is a Labour member and appeared with Starmer in an election party political broadcast. He has not indicated that he wants to stand. Burnham has spent the past year hinting that he may return to Westminster, having been touted by many Labour MPs as the person to replace Starmer as party leader and prime minister after a difficult 18 months in power. On Friday, Health and Social Care Minister Stephen Kinnock suggested on urnham should stay in his Greater Manchester comfort zone.