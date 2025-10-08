Neville has been slammed for his comments from many figures on the right, including Reform UK boss Nigel Farage.

Union flags have been hung around Neville's Hotel Football. Picture: LBC

By Henry Moore

Union Jacks have been hung around Gary Neville’s Manchester Hotel as backlash against his rant about “angry middle-aged white men” continues to rumble on.

Manchester United legend Neville has come under fire after claiming that "angry middle-aged white men" are dividing the nation by raising Union flags. His comments came just hours after two Jewish people were killed in a terror attack on a Manchester synagogue. Today, someone took to Neville's Manchester-based Hotel Football and hung dozens of Union Flags and St George's crosses.

Flags at Gary Neville's Hotel Football. Picture: LBC

It remains unclear who took the time to hang the flags, many of which are upside down, but on Monday a group of men descended on the hotel holding a flag which branded Neville a “traitor.” Neville, who owns Salford City FC and lives in Manchester, took to Linkedin in the wake of the Manchester synagogue attack to share his thoughts on the “horrible scenes”. But just moments into the video, he descended into a rant about the widespread flying of Union and St George's Cross flags as he chimed into the contentious debate about patriotism.

Gary Neville has raised concerns about 'angry, middle-aged white men' sowing division in society. Picture: Alamy