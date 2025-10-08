Union Jacks draped around Gary Neville's Manchester hotel as 'angry middle-aged white man' backlash continues
Neville has been slammed for his comments from many figures on the right, including Reform UK boss Nigel Farage.
Union Jacks have been hung around Gary Neville’s Manchester Hotel as backlash against his rant about “angry middle-aged white men” continues to rumble on.
Manchester United legend Neville has come under fire after claiming that "angry middle-aged white men” are dividing the nation by raising Union flags.
His comments came just hours after two Jewish people were killed in a terror attack on a Manchester synagogue.
Today, someone took to Neville’s Manchester-based Hotel Football and hung dozens of Union Flags and St George’s crosses.
It remains unclear who took the time to hang the flags, many of which are upside down, but on Monday a group of men descended on the hotel holding a flag which branded Neville a “traitor.”
Neville, who owns Salford City FC and lives in Manchester, took to Linkedin in the wake of the Manchester synagogue attack to share his thoughts on the “horrible scenes”.
But just moments into the video, he descended into a rant about the widespread flying of Union and St George's Cross flags as he chimed into the contentious debate about patriotism.
He said: “Seeing the news last night and the news this morning dominated by the horrific attacks within the Jewish community, just a mile from here.
“When I was driving to Salford City last night, going down Littleton Road, I seen probably 50 or 60 Union Jack flags. And on the way back I went down the parallel road, Bury New Road, which has got the Jewish community right at its heart and they’re out on the streets, defiant, not hiding or in fear.
“I just kept thinking as I was driving home last night that we’re all being turned on each other. And the division that’s being created is absolutely disgusting. Mainly created by angry, middle-aged white men, who know exactly what they’re doing.”
The Reform UK has said he is “amazed” Neville hasn’t been sacked by Sky Sports following his comments.
He said: “I tell you what, this Gary Neville is so detached from reality, so detached from the average football fan, it is not true,” he added. “I’m amazed that Sky Sports keep him on.”