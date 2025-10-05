The football pundit was addressing Thursday's Manchester synagogue attack when he launched into a rant about Union Jack flags.

Pundit Gary Neville has sparked fury. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Gary Neville has sparked a huge backlash after claiming "angry middle-aged white men" are dividing the nation by raising Union flags - during an online rant about the Manchester synagogue terror attack.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Manchester United defender made the remarks just a day after two men were killed during a terror attack on Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester. Neville, who owns Salford City FC and lives in Manchester, took to Linkedin to share his thoughts on the “horrible scenes”. But just moments into the video, he descended into a rant about the widespread flying of Union and St George's Cross flags as he chimed into the contentious debate about patriotism. He said: “Seeing the news last night and the news this morning dominated by the horrific attacks within the Jewish community, just a mile from here. “When I was driving to Salford City last night, going down Littleton Road, I seen probably 50 or 60 Union Jack flags. And on the way back I went down the parallel road, Bury New Road, which has got the Jewish community right at its heart and they’re out on the streets, defiant, not hiding or in fear. Read more: Manchester synagogue terrorist 'made ex watch ISIS videos' Read more: Conditions ‘really tough’ for running UK businesses, says Gary Neville

Neville's post about the Manchester attack descended into a rant about Union Jack flags. Picture: Linkedin

“I just kept thinking as I was driving home last night that we’re all being turned on each other. And the division that’s being created is absolutely disgusting. Mainly created by angry, middle-aged white men, who know exactly what they’re doing.” “Funnily enough on one of my development sites last week there was a Union Jack flag put up and I took it down instantly.” The widespread flying of Union and St George's Cross flags, following an online campaign called Operation Raise the Colours, has become contentious and several local authorities have removed them from public infrastructure. Some politicians have decried their removal claiming they are a show of patriotism and national pride, while others claim the increased number of flags is a result of xenophobia or racism linked to the far right and anti-migrant protestors. Neville claimed putting up Union Jack flags is clearly “sending a message to everybody that there is something you don’t like”, arguing it is being used in a “negative fashion".

A row has erupted over Union Jack flags. Picture: Getty