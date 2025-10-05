Gary Neville sparks backlash with claim 'angry middle-aged white men' are dividing Britain with Union Jack flags
The football pundit was addressing Thursday's Manchester synagogue attack when he launched into a rant about Union Jack flags.
Gary Neville has sparked a huge backlash after claiming "angry middle-aged white men" are dividing the nation by raising Union flags - during an online rant about the Manchester synagogue terror attack.
The former Manchester United defender made the remarks just a day after two men were killed during a terror attack on Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester.
Neville, who owns Salford City FC and lives in Manchester, took to Linkedin to share his thoughts on the “horrible scenes”.
But just moments into the video, he descended into a rant about the widespread flying of Union and St George's Cross flags as he chimed into the contentious debate about patriotism.
He said: “Seeing the news last night and the news this morning dominated by the horrific attacks within the Jewish community, just a mile from here.
“When I was driving to Salford City last night, going down Littleton Road, I seen probably 50 or 60 Union Jack flags. And on the way back I went down the parallel road, Bury New Road, which has got the Jewish community right at its heart and they’re out on the streets, defiant, not hiding or in fear.
“I just kept thinking as I was driving home last night that we’re all being turned on each other. And the division that’s being created is absolutely disgusting. Mainly created by angry, middle-aged white men, who know exactly what they’re doing.”
“Funnily enough on one of my development sites last week there was a Union Jack flag put up and I took it down instantly.”
The widespread flying of Union and St George's Cross flags, following an online campaign called Operation Raise the Colours, has become contentious and several local authorities have removed them from public infrastructure.
Some politicians have decried their removal claiming they are a show of patriotism and national pride, while others claim the increased number of flags is a result of xenophobia or racism linked to the far right and anti-migrant protestors.
Neville claimed putting up Union Jack flags is clearly “sending a message to everybody that there is something you don’t like”, arguing it is being used in a “negative fashion".
But critics have slammed Neville, who earned 85 caps for England, for bringing up this issue as they argued it has nothing to do with the Jewish community in Manchester and elsewhere.
One commenter wrote: “Gary - I love your views on football but - respectfully, the start of your video was great but then it turned into tackling a totally wrong issue. What have your views on Union Jack flags or ‘English white men’ got to do with targeted murders on Jews yesterday in Manchester? It is totally wrong to turn yesterday’s murders into a way of making a point about something else!”
Another blasted Gary as “disgraceful”, adding, “as a middle-aged white man, I’m sick to death of being blamed for every evil in society while the real issues are ignored.”
He continued: “You’re pointing fingers at ordinary people while turning a blind eye to what’s actually happening in this country — record levels of illegal immigration, thousands of fighting-aged men entering with no proper vetting, and a government that’s lost control of our borders.”
Another wrote: “Man U fan here Gary. Thanks for all the brilliant memories over the years. I’d love a beer with you one day. I can’t see how a Muslim terrorist killing Jews in Manchester is the fault of middle aged white men. You played football for the flag and our country.
“As a younger man I was prepared to die for both and come back home with my coffin wrapped in a Union Flag. This Government and you appear to be tone deaf to what raising the colours is all about and it isn’t about division.”