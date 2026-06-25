'Enormously flattering': Gary Oldman to receive Global Icon award at Edinburgh TV Festival
Actor Sir Gary Oldman has said being given the global icon award at the Edinburgh TV Festival is “enormously flattering”.
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The 68-year-old, who stars in Apple TV+ spy series Slow Horses, will receive the honour at the Scottish festival, which takes place from August 25 to 28.
Sir Gary said: “My heartfelt thanks to the Edinburgh TV Festival for this generous honour.
“To receive an award bearing the title global icon is both enormously flattering and faintly alarming.
“In all seriousness, I am touched by this generosity and thankful to all those whose creativity, trust, and collaboration have shaped my journey.
“My warmest thanks to the festival, and I very much look forward to being with you in Edinburgh.”
Read More: Prince of Wales a Slow Horses fan, says Gary Oldman as he receives knighthood
Along with receiving the award, the London-born actor will also appear in conversation with radio presenter Edith Bowman in Edinburgh.
Sir Gary has appeared in five seasons of Slow Horses and will star in the sixth when it is released on September 16.
The star is known for his versatile acting style, having portrayed a range of figures from former prime minister Sir Winston Churchill to The Sex Pistols’ Sid Vicious.
He was nominated for an Oscar and a Bafta for his role playing George Smiley in the 2011 film Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, but did not win the leading actor awards until The Darkest Hour, in which he swept the 2018 awards season, winning an Academy Award, Bafta and more.
Sir Gary has also starred as Sirius Black in the Harry Potter film franchise and in other films including including JFK (1991), Leon: The Professional (1994) and The Fifth Element (1997).