Actor Sir Gary Oldman has said being given the global icon award at the Edinburgh TV Festival is “enormously flattering”.

The 68-year-old, who stars in Apple TV+ spy series Slow Horses, will receive the honour at the Scottish festival, which takes place from August 25 to 28.

Sir Gary said: “My heartfelt thanks to the Edinburgh TV Festival for this generous honour.

“To receive an award bearing the title global icon is both enormously flattering and faintly alarming.

“In all seriousness, I am touched by this generosity and thankful to all those whose creativity, trust, and collaboration have shaped my journey.

“My warmest thanks to the festival, and I very much look forward to being with you in Edinburgh.”